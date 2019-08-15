Markel (MKL) Position Held by Court Place Advisors Llc; Cummins (CMI) Share Price Declined While West Coast Financial Has Lifted Its Position

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 3,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 45,652 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21 million, up from 41,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $144.97. About 856,963 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 14/05/2018 – CUMMINS & JAC MOTORS FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP; 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC

Court Place Advisors Llc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 76.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Court Place Advisors Llc bought 320 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 736 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $733,000, up from 416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Court Place Advisors Llc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1117.41. About 17,776 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 07/05/2018 – MARKEL, APOLLO, BLACKSTONE MAY HAVE MADE BIDS: REINSURANCE.COM; 25/04/2018 – Markel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – MARKEL HIRES HEAD OF GLOBAL CYBER LIABILITY; 13/04/2018 – Markel announces new excess casualty leadership team; 29/03/2018 – Markel lures new Canada chief from Everest; 13/03/2018 – MARKEL APPOINTS JULIA CHU AS CHIEF GLOBAL CEDED REINSURANCE OFFICER; 22/04/2018 – DJ Markel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKL)

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $398,556 activity. 100 shares were bought by Lewis Lemuel E, worth $101,300.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 2,503 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gp has invested 0.05% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Menlo Limited Liability Com holds 4,733 shares. Chilton Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 262 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third Bancorp has 0% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 10,666 shares. Carroll Fincl Assoc has 55 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 335,974 were accumulated by State Street Corp. Shell Asset holds 4,064 shares. Pacifica Cap Investments Ltd Liability Com invested in 568 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Wms Partners Ltd Liability, a Maryland-based fund reported 258 shares. Sterling Capital Management Lc has invested 0.53% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 115 shares. Old Natl Bancorp In accumulated 600 shares.

