Markel (MKL) Market Value Rose While Broad Run Investment Management Has Decreased by $9.39 Million Its Stake; Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Shares Rose While Willingdon Wealth Management Has Upped Holding

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 9,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 196,877 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $196.14 million, down from 206,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $9.73 during the last trading session, reaching $1100.98. About 26,469 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500.

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 52.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 2,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 6,995 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, up from 4,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $496.35. About 310,498 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04 million and $407.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 18,580 shares to 646 shares, valued at $118,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (Prn) (NYSE:MPC).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

