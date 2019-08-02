Markel (MKL) Holder Court Place Advisors Has Upped Its Holding by $318,400 as Stock Rose; Orleans Capital Management Has Cut Holding in 3M (MMM) as Shares Declined

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in 3M Corp (MMM) by 21.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 2,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 7,445 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, down from 9,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in 3M Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $170.58. About 559,716 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 23/03/2018 – Sweden 3M Stibor at -0.30% by End-18 vs -0.14% Prior (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey); 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals — Science is Underappreciated; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.55% by End-3Q vs 1.58% Prior (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Has Served as Oper Chief, Executive Vice Pres Since July; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge

Court Place Advisors Llc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 76.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Court Place Advisors Llc bought 320 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 736 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $733,000, up from 416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Court Place Advisors Llc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $10.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1109.8. About 4,820 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25, EST. EPS $8.97; 12/03/2018 Three with Roberts Markel Weinberg Butler Hailey Make List of Top Young Lawyers in Texas; 18/04/2018 – Markel Announces Conference Call Date And Time; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power Insurtech Startups; 30/04/2018 – Markel Appoints Senior Yacht Underwriter; 16/03/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: Markel International Ceases Writing London Open Market Property Business; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25; 22/04/2018 – DJ Markel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKL); 26/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Markel Gifts 225 Of Markel Corp; 29/03/2018 – Markel lures new Canada chief from Everest

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29 billion and $130.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (NYSE:WM) by 3,040 shares to 12,650 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard World Fds Inf Tech Et (VGT) by 4,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Pete Cp Del (NYSE:OXY).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 8 insider sales for $11.91 million activity. 5,940 shares were sold by Lindekugel Jon T, worth $1.19 million on Thursday, February 7. Vrohidis Ippocratis also sold $1.63M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. $841,392 worth of stock was sold by Bushman Julie L on Thursday, February 7. $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Gangestad Nicholas C. 8,906 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $1.77M were sold by Vale Michael G.. The insider Bauman James L sold 16,065 shares worth $3.22 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zevin Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.23% or 3,434 shares in its portfolio. Enterprise Fincl Ser reported 5,027 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Tompkins accumulated 18,907 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 38.66 million shares. New Jersey-based Hamel Associates has invested 3.17% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Hartford Management Inc has 0.93% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 13,128 shares. Fred Alger Management holds 2,302 shares. Cv Starr & Tru stated it has 5.48% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Glenmede Trust Com Na accumulated 607,207 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Company reported 12,871 shares. Livingston Asset Mngmt Co (Operating As Southport Management) invested in 0.96% or 10,353 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 203,923 shares stake. 1St Source Bank has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 247,295 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Hbk Invests LP has invested 0.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 16.47 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 2 insider sales for $191,502 activity. $103,500 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) shares were bought by Lewis Lemuel E. On Thursday, March 7 the insider Connell K Bruce bought $193,756.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar reported 681 shares. Acg Wealth has invested 0.42% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Gardner Russo And Gardner Limited Liability Corp invested 0.06% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Heritage Wealth Advsrs reported 0% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Hutchinson Cap Management Ca invested in 4.56% or 15,194 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd stated it has 386 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0.01% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). 1,004 are owned by First Republic Inv. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 15,036 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania has 0.01% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Broad Run Invest Mngmt Limited Com invested in 196,877 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.05% or 18,572 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Manufacturers Life Insur The has 390 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 3,403 shares.

