Markel (MKL) Holder Brandywine Global Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding as Market Value Rose; As Gartner (IT) Share Price Declined, Mackenzie Financial Has Lowered by $2.92 Million Its Stake

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Gartner Inc (IT) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 18,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.96% . The hedge fund held 508,681 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.87M, down from 526,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Gartner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $142.96. About 417,588 shares traded. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 3.37% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 27/04/2018 – DynaSys a Sponsor of the Gartner Supply Chain Executive Summit 2018; 06/03/2018 – CompuCom Again Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 14/05/2018 – Zugata Named a Cool Vendor in Human Capital Management Applying AI by Gartner; 23/05/2018 – Serendipity Labs Coworking Included in CEB is now Gartner New Report, “Integrating Co-Working into Real Estate Portfolio Strategy”; 08/05/2018 – SAS Named a Leader in inaugural Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 11/04/2018 – Gartner: In U.S., Dell Had Top Market Share at 29.1%, Followed by HP With 28.4%; 23/05/2018 – Scandit Listed as a 2018 Cool Vendor in Gartner Report ‘Cool Vendors in Mobile and Wireless’; 04/05/2018 – Gartner Recognizes AutomationEdge in Market Guide for IT Process Automation, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Gartner: Asia/Pacific, U.S. Experienced Declining 1Q Shipments, Other Regions Saw Minimal Growth

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 12,095 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.18M, down from 12,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $1182.61. About 28,974 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 17/05/2018 – MARKEL CORP – NEW PROGRAM HAS NO EXPIRATION DATE BUT MAY BE TERMINATED BY BOARD AT ANY TIME; 12/03/2018 Three with Roberts Markel Weinberg Butler Hailey Make List of Top Young Lawyers in Texas; 25/04/2018 – Markel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Markel’s Shelf Ratings; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns lndicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 18/04/2018 – Markel Announces Conference Call Date And Time; 13/03/2018 – MARKEL APPOINTS JULIA CHU AS CHIEF GLOBAL CEDED REINSURANCE OFFICER; 30/04/2018 – Markel Appoints Senior Yacht Underwriter; 13/04/2018 – Markel announces new excess casualty leadership team; 24/04/2018 – Markel Swings to Loss After Accounting Change, Special Item

Analysts await Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 28.24% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.85 per share. IT’s profit will be $54.98M for 58.59 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Gartner, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.93% negative EPS growth.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $38.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 192,600 shares to 2.11M shares, valued at $21.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 89,013 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,070 shares, and has risen its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $103,500 activity.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 140,900 shares to 199,900 shares, valued at $4.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 278,222 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.73 million shares, and has risen its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN).

