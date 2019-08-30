Markel Lowered Stake in John Deere (DE) by $14.23 Million as Stock Price Rose; Atrion (ATRI) Shareholder Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Raised Stake

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Atrion Corporation (ATRI) by 20300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 406 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.86% . The institutional investor held 408 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358.50 million, up from 2 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Atrion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $774.15. About 6,838 shares traded. Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) has risen 20.46% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRI News: 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 22/05/2018 – Atrion Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Atrion 1Q Rev $39.4M; 09/05/2018 – ATRION 1Q EPS $4.57; 19/03/2018 ATRION BOARD CHANGE VOTING STANDARD FOR ELECTING DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – ATRION 1Q REV. $39.4M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atrion Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRI)

Markel Corp decreased its stake in John Deere (DE) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp sold 89,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.78M, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in John Deere for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $155.4. About 1.05 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Worldwide Sales of Agriculture & Turf Equipment Up About 14%; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS REPLACEMENT DEMAND CONTINUES TO DRIVE FARM EQUIPMENT SALES – CONF CALL; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Financial Services Net Income About $800M; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS WILL CUT COSTS TO OFFSET TARIFFS IMPACT; 18/05/2018 – It’s Still Deere’s Season; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS “STRONGLY” ENCOURAGE OFFICIALS TO AVOID ANY MEANINGFUL DISRUPTION TO AGRICULTURAL TRADE; 21/03/2018 – U.S. tariffs could raise steel prices by 30 percent and may prompt the company to switch materials, Deere & Co CEO Samuel Allen said on Wednesday; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO FORECAST TO BE ABOUT $2.3 BILLION FOR FISCAL 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.50, REV VIEW $33.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS `GREAT STRIDES’ MADE IN LOWERING INVENTORIES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold ATRI shares while 38 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 1.20 million shares or 5.89% more from 1.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim Corporation invested 0.16% in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI). Wesbanco State Bank stated it has 350 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bahl & Gaynor Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) for 2,285 shares. Moreover, Amer International has 0% invested in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI). State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI). Proshare Advisors Lc has 0.06% invested in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI). Rhumbline Advisers reported 4,361 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 626 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel holds 5,529 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division invested in 7 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Co reported 478 shares stake. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 458 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 1,511 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Service Advsr reported 4,183 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Insurance invested in 0.02% or 50,109 shares.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Geopark Ltd by 5,900 shares to 134,200 shares, valued at $2.32B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennox International Inc (NYSE:LII) by 2,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,197 shares, and cut its stake in Anglogold Ash Adr Rep 1 Zar0 25 (NYSE:AU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Systems Of Alabama owns 148,304 shares. Stevens Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Kwmg Limited Com has 387 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Glenmede Na has 0.03% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Motco holds 0.56% or 34,944 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Aviva Public Limited Com accumulated 121,024 shares. Pacific Mngmt holds 8,132 shares. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Llc owns 47,949 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Violich Management has 0.21% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Cohen And Steers owns 47,330 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt invested in 69,020 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc has invested 0.1% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Catalyst Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 45,000 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Seabridge Invest Advisors Ltd Com holds 18,797 shares or 1% of its portfolio.

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 71,000 shares to 248,800 shares, valued at $11.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX).