Markel Lowered Its Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Position; Salem Investment Counselors Lowered Its Equity Residential (EQR) Holding

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased Equity Residential (EQR) stake by 97.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 21,762 shares as Equity Residential (EQR)’s stock rose 3.10%. The Salem Investment Counselors Inc holds 500 shares with $38,000 value, down from 22,262 last quarter. Equity Residential now has $31.63B valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $84.97. About 247,733 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C

Markel Corp decreased Oaktree Capital Group Llc (OAK) stake by 66.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Markel Corp sold 703,500 shares as Oaktree Capital Group Llc (OAK)’s stock rose 0.40%. The Markel Corp holds 362,000 shares with $17.93M value, down from 1.07M last quarter. Oaktree Capital Group Llc now has $8.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $53.18. About 394,593 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 09/03/2018 – OAKTREE CO-CHAIRMAN HOWARD MARKS ENDS BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 09/03/2018 OAKTREE CO-CHAIRMAN HOWARD MARKS SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 03/05/2018 – Oaktree Capital’s Wintrob Says Global Growth Is Real, Very Positive (Video); 03/05/2018 – Oaktree’s Wintrob Says Watch and Wait as Peers Convert to C-Corp; 10/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital CEO Jay Wintrob Speaks at BBG Invest Event: LIVE; 24/04/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Sends Letter to Ranger Board of Directors Regarding Strategic Review; 10/04/2018 – OAKTREE CEO JAY WINTROB SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 04/05/2018 – OAKTREE – EXPRESS “DEEP DISAPPOINTMENT” WITH RANGER DIRECT BOARD PROPOSAL TO APPOINT ARES MANAGEMENT AS ITS NEW INVESTMENT MANAGER; 04/05/2018 – OAKTREE- RANGER’S BOARD MADE NO ATTEMPT TO RESPOND TO VALID FUNDAMENTAL CONCERNS RAISED IN PUBLICLY-RELEASED APRIL 11 LETTER; 27/04/2018 – Oaktree Sends Further Letter to Ranger Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 26 investors sold EQR shares while 142 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 316.02 million shares or 0.05% less from 316.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Corp owns 199 shares. The New York-based Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Badgley Phelps Bell owns 8,527 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 0.12% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) or 6.73M shares. Blackrock owns 41.66M shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Shelton Capital Mgmt holds 0.03% or 6,102 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Gp Ltd Llc accumulated 4,116 shares or 0% of the stock. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.02% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) or 138,317 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 134,452 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 35,694 shares in its portfolio. Hm Payson &, a Maine-based fund reported 4,583 shares. 738,303 were reported by Citadel Advsr Limited Liability. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank holds 294,027 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gamco Invsts Et Al owns 19,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Republic Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

More notable recent Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Equity Residential’s (NYSE:EQR) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “This Apartment REIT’s Dividend Is Safe, But Growth Is Limited: Equity Residential – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Equity Residential’s Urban Millennial Strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Equity Residential declares $0.5675 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 14, 2019.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) stake by 137,210 shares to 194,710 valued at $2.74M in 2019Q2. It also upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 7,165 shares and now owns 168,226 shares. Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) was raised too.

Analysts await Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 6.02% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.83 per share. EQR’s profit will be $327.55 million for 24.14 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Equity Residential for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.33% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Equity Residential has $9000 highest and $74 lowest target. $80.50’s average target is -5.26% below currents $84.97 stock price. Equity Residential had 9 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $9000 target in Friday, September 6 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 25 by BMO Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $74 target in Thursday, April 11 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) rating on Thursday, June 27. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $7900 target.

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $108.85M for 19.55 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Oaktree Capital Group has $49 highest and $43 lowest target. $46’s average target is -13.50% below currents $53.18 stock price. Oaktree Capital Group had 7 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Hold” rating and $43 target in Thursday, March 14 report. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.

More notable recent Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brookfield Asset Management and Oaktree Capital Group Announce the Commencement of the Election Period and the Mailing of Forms of Election – GlobeNewswire” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oaktree Capital Makes What Could Be Its Last Financial Report – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Broyhill Asset Management – Oaktree Capital Group – Seeking Alpha” published on March 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Oaktree Capital Looks Ahead to Brookfield Buyout – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 46.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs has 21,931 shares. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al reported 21,400 shares. Thornburg Mgmt Inc reported 1.03 million shares. Blair William Company Il stated it has 28,416 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 2,200 are held by Architects Inc. 4,200 are owned by Moors & Cabot. Allen Invest Management Lc, New York-based fund reported 28,029 shares. Raymond James Assoc holds 79,822 shares. Mraz Amerine & stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Indexiq Advsrs Lc owns 333,012 shares. Next Group Inc reported 982 shares stake. North Star Inv Mgmt stated it has 5,460 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bluefin Trading Lc invested in 0.04% or 5,500 shares. Principal Financial Group stated it has 0.01% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Walter And Keenan Finance Consulting Mi Adv holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 15,650 shares.