Markel Lifted Position in Progressive (PGR) as Stock Value Rose; Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose While Park Circle Co Has Lowered Position by $945,000

Markel Corp increased its stake in Progressive Corp (PGR) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp bought 38,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 467,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.67 million, up from 429,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Progressive Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $84.19. About 895,089 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US

Park Circle Co decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, down from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $928.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $203.37. About 13.96M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – BRIEF-Apple Plans To Launch Its Own News Subscription Offering – Bloomberg, Citing; 12/03/2018 – Acquisition of Magazine-Subscription Service Could Bolster Apple News; 22/03/2018 – iDrop News: Group Claims Apple Is Betraying Its Chinese iCloud Customers; 07/05/2018 – Psagot Adds Apple, Cuts Teva: 13F; 09/05/2018 – “The hit machine is better than any other consumer product that I’ve seen other than Apple,” Cramer argues; 11/04/2018 – Schusser may provide the missing link between Apple’s ambitions in television, music, and artificial intelligence, by bringing all of these elements under one leader; 27/04/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple’s working on a powerful, wireless headset for both AR, VR; 27/03/2018 – APPLE EDUCATION ANNOUNCEMENT IN CHICAGO CONCLUDES; 03/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple prepping Micro-LED displays for Apple Watch and Smartglasses for 2019; 14/03/2018 – French 2017 deficit to be in 2.7-2.8 pct range – Le Maire

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Deere (NYSE:DE) by 89,500 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $160.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 sales for $4.89 million activity. Shares for $19,663 were bought by Snyder Barbara R on Monday, February 11. Charney M Jeffrey had sold 18,000 shares worth $1.20 million. Another trade for 45,000 shares valued at $2.94 million was made by Barbagallo John A on Friday, January 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4.99M are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset. Counselors Inc reported 0.13% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). L & S reported 0.84% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 12Th Street Asset Management Lc reported 385,967 shares. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo has invested 0.15% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Sector Pension Investment Board has 126,767 shares. Assetmark accumulated 550,120 shares. Andra Ap holds 133,200 shares. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 11,465 shares. Ironwood Fincl Limited Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Monetary has 0.91% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 32,015 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg invested in 3.18 million shares. Chicago Equity Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.23% or 83,946 shares. Cortland Associate Mo has invested 0.04% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Rothschild Inv Il holds 0.25% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 30,000 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.68B for 23.98 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Noesis Capital Mangement has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sandy Spring State Bank holds 150,764 shares or 2.43% of its portfolio. Schwartz Invest Counsel holds 0.04% or 3,480 shares. Patten Group Inc Inc has invested 2.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 58,014 were accumulated by Bragg Finance Inc. 25,118 are owned by Bessemer Securities Limited Co. Boston invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). At Financial Bank, Iowa-based fund reported 30,083 shares. America First Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fukoku Mutual Life Com stated it has 20,480 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co owns 19,133 shares for 2.28% of their portfolio. Kj Harrison And Partners Inc holds 51,638 shares or 3.42% of its portfolio. Us Retail Bank De has 1.88% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3.43 million shares. Addison owns 6,803 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Moors And Cabot Incorporated has invested 2.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).