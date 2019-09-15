Markel Lifted Its Watsco (WSO) Stake by $4.40 Million as Stock Price Rose; Paychex (PAYX) Shareholder Eaton Vance Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $4.90 Million

Markel Corp increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp bought 27,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The hedge fund held 356,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.22M, up from 329,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $169.88. About 162,354 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B); 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c; 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 12.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 59,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 413,253 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.01M, down from 473,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $81.62. About 994,233 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 29/05/2018 – Paychex CEO: Small businesses need to increase pay to attract hard-to-find workers; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Board Votes to Expand to 11 Members, Appointed Pamela A. Joseph to Fill Position; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY NET INCOME GROWTH ABOUT +13%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Total Revenue Up About 7%; 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q REV. $866.5M, EST. $854.1M; 05/04/2018 – Paychex Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Apr. 12; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a slight increase in the rate of hiring for May; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Rev $866.5M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Gp invested in 0.03% or 94,044 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc owns 1,289 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 13,653 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 10,891 were reported by Menta Cap Lc. Shelton Management has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Fort LP has 0.54% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Aqr Management Limited Liability Corp owns 594,171 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 31,950 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 4,988 shares. Waddell And Reed Fincl reported 228,355 shares stake. Greatmark Investment Ptnrs holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 4,014 shares. Truepoint reported 0.02% stake. Community Retail Bank Na invested in 395 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Personal Financial Svcs owns 2,049 shares. Smithfield Trust has 4,025 shares.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95M for 29.57 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $45.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Penumbra Inc by 6,041 shares to 139,881 shares, valued at $22.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Horace Mann Educators Corp N (NYSE:HMN) by 42,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 386,933 shares, and has risen its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK).