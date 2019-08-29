Markel Lifted Its Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Stake by $1.04 Million as Shares Rose; Plancorp Increases Holding in Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)

Markel Corp increased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The hedge fund held 383,200 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.02 million, up from 363,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $56.13. About 221,496 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 B in New OCIO Assets in Six Mos; 11/04/2018 – SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – CAIS Selects SEI to Provide An Innovative Front-Office Technology Solution for Alternative Investment Platform; 20/03/2018 – SEI and Quovo Leverage APls to Deliver Holistic Financial Advice; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 Billion in New OCIO Assets in Six Months; 14/05/2018 – Bremer Bank Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 12/03/2018 – Demand for More Personalized Advice Prompts Financial Advisors to Shift Towards Coplanning Model, SEI Research Shows; 21/03/2018 – BMO Wealth Management Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 20/03/2018 – SEI – ANNOUNCED PARTNERSHIP WITH QUOVO; SEI WILL IMPLEMENT DATA-AGGREGATION APPLICATIONS THAT WILL PROVIDE REAL-TIME ACCOUNT INFORMATION; 07/03/2018 SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 112.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 20,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 39,322 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, up from 18,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $55.46. About 334,794 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold CBSH shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 68.21 million shares or 4.46% less from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dearborn Prns Ltd Liability reported 371,886 shares. Gideon Capital Advsr Inc accumulated 0.13% or 6,213 shares. Barclays Public Limited reported 27,973 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ent Financial reported 0.03% stake. Paragon Cap Management Limited Company owns 40,054 shares. The Massachusetts-based Btim has invested 0.55% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Washington Bancorporation has invested 0.03% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Interest has invested 0.04% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Lc holds 0.09% or 13,250 shares. Raymond James & Associate reported 293,332 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Northern holds 846,279 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aperio Group Llc invested in 0.12% or 471,414 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Company invested 0.02% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Thomas Story And Son Ltd Company reported 20,094 shares stake. Jag Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 7,101 shares.

More notable recent Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Commerce Bancshares speeds up stock buyback – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Analysts Wary of Regional Bank Stocks Ahead of Potential Rate Cut – Schaeffers Research” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Makes Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fed Interest Rate Cut on the Horizon: What it Means for Banks – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 11, 2019 : FAST, CBSH, APOG, RAD – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Deere (NYSE:DE) by 89,500 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $160.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.