Markel Lifted Delta Air Lines (DAL) Holding by $7.00 Million; Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Has Lifted Holding in Radnet (RDNT) as Stock Value Rose

Markel Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines (DAL) by 71.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp bought 125,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 299,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.97M, up from 174,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $58.3. About 1.15 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 30/05/2018 – DELTA CEO BASTIAN COMMENTS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE TODAY; 05/04/2018 – DELTA SPOKESMAN MORGAN DURRANT COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 02/05/2018 – Delta Reports Operating Performance for April 2018; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Rev $9.97B; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE DELTA AIR LINES STAKE UP 1% TO 53.5M SHRS AS OF 1Q; 05/04/2018 – DELTA CONFIRMS INCIDENT WAS RESOLVED BY [24]7.AI LAST OCTOBER; 16/04/2018 – Minnesota DOL: Delta Air Lines receives safety, health award from MNOSHA, recognized April 17; 12/04/2018 – $LUV taking off. Other airlines too $UAL $DAL $ALK $JBLU; 30/05/2018 – DAL CEO: WOULD REDUCE CAPACITY IN AN ECONOMIC DOWNTURN; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $9.97 BLN VS $9.10 BLN

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp increased its stake in Radnet Inc (RDNT) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp bought 79,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.84% . The hedge fund held 452,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.24M, up from 372,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Radnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $714.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $14.26. About 65,091 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 20/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS RADNET INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Full-Yr 2018 Guidance Adjusted to Incorporate 1Q Weather Impact; 08/03/2018 – RADNET INC -SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $145 MLN – $155 MLN; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Rev $945M-$970M; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $140M-$150M; 09/05/2018 – RadNet 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 05/04/2018 – RadNet Becomes the Largest Outpatient Imaging Operator in the Greater Fresno, California Area with the Acquisition of Five Imag; 09/05/2018 – RADNET INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $140 MLN – $150 MLN; 09/05/2018 – RADNET INC SEES FY 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUE $945 MLN – $970 MLN; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns RadNet Inc. ‘B’ Rtg, Stable Outlook

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

