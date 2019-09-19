Markel Lifted By $7.25 Million Its Southwest Airlines (LUV) Stake; Premier Financial Bancorp Has 2.33 Sentiment

Markel Corp increased Southwest Airlines (LUV) stake by 68.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Markel Corp acquired 145,000 shares as Southwest Airlines (LUV)’s stock declined 4.40%. The Markel Corp holds 356,000 shares with $18.08 million value, up from 211,000 last quarter. Southwest Airlines now has $30.23B valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $56.23. About 4.49M shares traded or 24.09% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines Recasts Some 2016, 2017 Financial Info for Adoption of New Revenue Standard; 18/04/2018 – Investigators are probing fractures in a blade in Southwest engine failure; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q EPS 79c; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: DEMAND STRENGHTENED AFTER MARKETING EFFORTS RESUMED; 17/04/2018 – KDKA: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Philadelphia after the engine blew out.…; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR ASM GROWTH TO BE IN LOW FIVE PERCENT RANGE; 17/04/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – Southwest Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Philly; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – NOW ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE IN $2.0 BLN TO $2.1 BLN RANGE; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Increases Qtrly Div; 19/04/2018 – Southwest Passenger Died of Blunt- Impact Trauma, Officials Say

Premier Financial Bancorp Inc (PFBI) investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.08, from 2.25 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 28 investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 12 decreased and sold equity positions in Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 4.47 million shares, up from 4.40 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Premier Financial Bancorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 8 Increased: 21 New Position: 7.

Among 7 analysts covering Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Southwest Airlines has $6400 highest and $49 lowest target. $55.86’s average target is -0.66% below currents $56.23 stock price. Southwest Airlines had 13 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Sell”. On Wednesday, August 14 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, April 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25. The stock has “Hold” rating by Imperial Capital on Wednesday, March 20. As per Monday, May 20, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, First Interstate National Bank & Trust has 0.02% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 1,927 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt holds 5,470 shares. 157,101 were accumulated by Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Company. Eidelman Virant Cap holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 36,740 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs reported 560,329 shares. Burney Co invested in 40,020 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Corp Il invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.02% or 80,340 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Company has 5,708 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Valley National Advisers has 706 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The California-based Franklin Inc has invested 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt stated it has 9,987 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Incorporated has invested 1.47% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Board has invested 0.04% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 1St Source National Bank invested 0.02% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Southwest Air Improves Q3 Operating Cost Guidance, Sees No Material Impact From Hurricane Dorian – Benzinga” published on September 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Weigh In On Southwest Airlines, EA And More – Benzinga” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Southwest Airlines Is Shrugging Off the Oil Price Spike (but American Airlines Isn’t) – Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “25 Stocks That Shine in September – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.97. About 36,551 shares traded or 34.90% up from the average. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (PFBI) has declined 15.66% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical PFBI News: 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $33.0 MLN; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON FOR $33.0M; 02/05/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp 1Q EPS 48c; 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp: Resulting Merger Will ExpandFull Service Footprint Into Charleston, West Virginia; 02/05/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp 1Q Net $5.13M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Premier Financial Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFBI); 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp: First Bank Will Be Merged Into Premier Bank; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – FIRST BANK WILL BE MERGED INTO PREMIER BANK, INC., A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF PREMIER; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – DEAL FOR $32.00 PER FIRST BANK SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Premier Fincl Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement to Purchase First Bank of Charleston

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. for 306,526 shares. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owns 201,218 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gendell Jeffrey L has 0.18% invested in the company for 94,699 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Ejf Capital Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 19,367 shares.

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company has market cap of $263.14 million. The firm accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 11.37 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include loans for purchasing personal residences or loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages; financing for automobile; personal loans, such as unsecured lines of credit; commercial loans that are secured by business assets consisting of real estate, equipment, inventory, and accounts receivable; commercial real estate development loans; commercial real estate loans; and agricultural loans.

More notable recent Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Insiders Own Shares In Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is PolarityTE, Inc. (PTE) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (PFBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.