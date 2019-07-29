Markel Increases Position in Tyson Foods (TSN); S Muoio & Company Has Increased Its Stake in Gogo (GOGO) by $312,000 as Market Value Rose

Markel Corp increased its stake in Tyson Foods (TSN) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 286,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.86 million, up from 226,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Tyson Foods for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $80.84. About 558,134 shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 21.62% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT FISCAL 2018 BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.85 ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS FROM ENACTED TAX RATES; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS EXPLORES SALE OF PIZZA CRUST UNIT; 15/05/2018 – Tyson To Pay $850 Million On Poultry Rendering Assets, To Recycle More Animal Products — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Farm Press: Tyson, Cargill and Fosun may buy McDonald’s nugget supplier; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT INCREASED COMMITMENTS UNDER EXISTING AGREEMENT FROM $1.5 BLN TO $1.75 BLN – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – FOR 2018, CO SEES CHICKEN SEGMENT SALES VOLUME TO GROW ABOUT 3%-4%, ADJ OPERATING MARGINS TO BE SIMILAR TO 2017 AT AROUND 10%; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC TSN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – MIZUHO SECURITIES ANALYST JEREMY SCOTT SAYS SIGNIFICANT DROP IN SOYBEAN PRICES WOULD BE A BOOST FOR U.S. MEAT COMPANIES AS THEY CAN ABSORB THOSE LOWER COSTS; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures About $1.3B; 23/05/2018 – U.S. beef packer margins soar as cattle prices fall

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Gogo Inc (GOGO) by 75.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 78,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 181,751 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $816,000, up from 103,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Gogo Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $363.04M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $4.135. About 652,015 shares traded. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has risen 10.54% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical GOGO News: 29/05/2018 – Gogo and lridium Partner to Deliver Best-in-Class Aircraft Connectivity; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrade Gogo’s Cfr To Caa1; Changes Outlook To Negative; Sgl Rating Downgraded To Sgl-3; 04/05/2018 – GOGO SAYS IN PLANNING PROCESS ON REV. GROWTH, STREAMLINE OPS; 04/05/2018 – S&P REVISES GOGO INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 04/05/2018 – Gogo Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gogo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GOGO); 04/05/2018 – GOGO INC GOGO.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $865 MLN TO $935 MLN; 07/05/2018 – GOGO’S CFR TO Caa1 FROM B3 BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – GOGO INC – JON COBIN APPOINTED CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER AND EVP CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT; 04/05/2018 – GOGO INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.34

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Deere (NYSE:DE) by 89,500 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $160.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

