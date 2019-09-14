Markel Increases Position in Marriott International (MAR); Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Increased Lennar (Call) (LEN) Position by $36.00 Million

Markel Corp increased its stake in Marriott International (MAR) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp bought 21,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The hedge fund held 1.56M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $218.75 million, up from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Marriott International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $133.99. About 973,701 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 21/05/2018 – JW Marriott Hotel Macau & The Ritz-Carlton, Macau Celebrate Three Years of Delighting Guests with Exclusive Culinary and Catering Privileges; 12/04/2018 – edjuster to Exhibit at National PLRB Claims Conference; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International: Unit Sells Montreal Hotel to Private Investor; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Comparable Systemwide Constant Dollar RevPar Up 3.6%; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees 2Q EPS $1.34-EPS $1.36; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – MARGIN PRESSURE CAUSED TO REDUCE COMMISSION RATES FOR MOST GROUP INTERMEDIARIES IN NORTH AMERICA TO 7% FROM 10%; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT SOLD LE CENTRE SHERATON MONTREAL HOTEL FOR C$92M; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CONCLUDES FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 02/04/2018 – Holiday Inn Express and Marriott Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Hotels, According to Temkin Group; 02/04/2018 – Commonwealth Hotels Acquire Two Additional Marriott Brand Hotels

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased its stake in Lennar Corp (Call) (LEN) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp bought 750,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.46M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Lennar Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $53.62. About 4.96 million shares traded or 46.92% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar: On Track to Meet $365M Synergy Target in 2019; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Beckwitt CEO in Management Shuffle; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 12/04/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Lennar Board Due to Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Lennar Corp; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Remain Positive on Housing Industry Outlook in General; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ON TARGET FOR $100M SAVINGS AFTER CAA MERGER; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HLDR GAMCO DISAGREES WITH ISS DUAL CLASS RECOMMENDATION; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CEO

