Markel Increases Position in Illinois Tool Works (ITW); Focused Investors Lowered Stake in American Express Co. (AXP) as Stock Price Rose

Focused Investors Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co. (AXP) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc sold 46,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $163.27 million, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in American Express Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $118.59. About 2.75 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 19/03/2018 – American Express: Squeri Succeeded Kenneth Chenault as Chairman, CEO on Feb. 1; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Richard Petrino Appointed Corporate Controller, Principal Accounting Officer, Effective Immediatel; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $81; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.7 PCT AT FEB END; 25/04/2018 – EazyDiner Launches India’s Most Powerful Dining Program ‘EazyDiner Prime’ in Association With American Express; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 16/05/2018 – American Express Co at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.3 % for April; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR

Markel Corp increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works (ITW) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp bought 21,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The hedge fund held 251,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.85 million, up from 230,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $154.94. About 727,229 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $7.60 TO $7.80, EST. $1.97; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.60-EPS $7.80; 07/05/2018 – Element Critical Addresses National Expansion Plans at ITW 2018; 10/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $1.90 TO $2.00, EST. $1.97; 04/05/2018 – ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q EPS $1.90

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.25 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82 billion and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 309,100 shares to 3.71 million shares, valued at $107.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

