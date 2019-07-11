Markel Increases Holding in Whirlpool (WHR); As Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Orinda Asset Management Boosted Its Position

Markel Corp increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 139.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp bought 113,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 194,749 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.88M, up from 81,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $141.52. About 84,376 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 17.11% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N SAYS COMPANY AGREES TO SELL EMBRACO BUSINESS FOR $1.08 BLN IN CASH; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q Net $94M; 06/03/2018 – Three Sears Hometown Stores in Mississippi Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 23/05/2018 – REG-Whirlpool BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Capital Management Exits Position in Whirlpool; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN EARLY 2019, SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS AND OTHER CUSTOMARY CLOSING CONDITIONS; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in California Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – WHIRLPOOL NORTH AMERICA REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET SALES OF $2.5 BLN, COMPARED TO $2.4 BLN IN SAME PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 14.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 14,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 95,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.1. About 332,467 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 4.60% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 09/04/2018 – Starwood Property at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 27/04/2018 – HOMESTAR INVESTCO AB: OFFER DOCUMENT ON STARWOOD’S PUBLIC CASH; 27/03/2018 – CA lmmo says needs details before weighing any Starwood offer; 27/04/2018 – IMMOFINANZ EXEC BD RECOMMENDS NON-ACCEPTANCE OF STARWOOD OFFER; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP SAYS CA IMMO OFFER PRICE OF 27.50/SHARE; 01/04/2018 – SOF-11 STARLIGHT 11 INVESTCO AB: STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – INTEGRATION OF STARWOOD IS GOING WELL; 29/05/2018 – Starwood’s Austrian Commercial-Property Bid Seen Falling Short; 01/04/2018 – Victoria Park AB: Victoria Park has received a public cash offer from Starwood Capital Group affiliate; 23/04/2018 – Starwood Energy Group Expands Senior Leadership Team

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 3,650 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability holds 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) or 173,484 shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 47,957 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt stated it has 2,657 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Seabridge Invest Ltd Liability owns 139,870 shares. Yorktown Mngmt And Co holds 1.3% or 180,000 shares in its portfolio. Company Natl Bank holds 0.02% or 61,317 shares in its portfolio. Greenwich Investment Mgmt stated it has 4.89% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Qs accumulated 0.01% or 42,432 shares. 80,200 were accumulated by Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Lc. 10,540 are held by Ibm Retirement Fund. Sequoia Advsrs Limited Company owns 10,857 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Serv Automobile Association invested in 0% or 55,494 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Lc accumulated 179,146 shares. Veritable Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18 million and $43.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Independence Rlty Tr Inc (NYSEMKT:IRT) by 36,973 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $647,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr by 143,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,418 shares, and cut its stake in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ABR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Inc stated it has 13 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsr has invested 0.01% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). 115,241 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associates Md. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 17,686 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Group Incorporated holds 0.01% or 48,615 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.03% or 105,968 shares. Netherlands-based Shell Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Cibc Ww Markets Corp holds 0.01% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) or 8,425 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Wellington Management Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 7,206 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 0.08% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 33,197 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 5,565 shares. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 34,131 shares stake. 5,326 are held by Asset Mngmt.

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Deere (NYSE:DE) by 89,500 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $160.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $379,921 activity.