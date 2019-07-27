Markel Increased Stake in Oaktree Capital Group (OAK); Wagner Bowman Management Increases Stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN)

Markel Corp increased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (OAK) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.07 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.90M, up from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Oaktree Capital Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $50.68. About 346,298 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 23.51% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 19/03/2018 – Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. Early Warning Press Release Regarding Neo Performance Materials Inc; 12/04/2018 – Asia’s Distressed Market an Opportunity, Says Oaktree’s Wintrob; 27/04/2018 – RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND PLC RDL.L – RESPONSE TO SECOND OAKTREE LETTER; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY, WALTON STREET, OAKTREE FORM JV TO BUY RESORT IN MEXICO; 19/04/2018 – OAKTREE TO SELL 8% STAKE IN COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES: TERMS; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY INVESTMENTS LLC – CO, FUNDS MANAGED BY AFFILIATES OF WALTON STREET, FUNDS MANAGED BY OAKTREE ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF JV; 08/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Nominates Two Additional Directors for Upcoming Ranger Shareholder Annual General Meeting; 10/04/2018 – WINTROB: OAKTREE FOCUSED ON INDIA, CHINA NPLS; 27/04/2018 – OAKTREE SENDS FURTHER LETTER TO RANGER BOARD OF DIRECTORS; CALLS ON BOARD TO ALLOW ALL SHAREHOLDERS A VOICE

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $120.03. About 193,911 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Entry into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 28/03/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Official Menu Of The 144th Kentucky Derby®; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs, the company that owns the Kentucky Derby, is winning the race in digital growth; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs will team up with Golden Nugget Atlantic City to get into NJ’s legal sports betting and online gaming markets; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs inks deal for online sports betting in New Jersey; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Enters Strategic Partnership Pact With SBTech to Utilize Its Integrated Techn Platform for Co’s iGaming and Sports Betting Ops; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs To Enter Igaming, Sports Betting Markets — MarketWatch

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 246% – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Churchill Downs Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Have A High Beta? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sports Betting & Esports: What’s Next and How to Invest – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gaming Stocks to Consider After Macau Revenues Rise – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.56M are owned by Vanguard Grp. Comerica Commercial Bank invested in 16,144 shares. London Of Virginia reported 261,864 shares stake. Bluecrest Cap Management Limited invested in 0.01% or 2,749 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advsr Lc has 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). California-based California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% or 10,683 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,246 shares. Shellback Limited Partnership has invested 1.45% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Cornerstone Advsr Inc has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.05% stake. Assetmark Incorporated accumulated 1,103 shares. Tygh Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 0.71% or 44,853 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $85,219 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mraz Amerine And holds 14,702 shares. Thornburg Investment Inc owns 0.5% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 1.03M shares. South Dakota Investment Council has 0.32% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 300,447 shares. Endowment Management LP reported 10,000 shares stake. Tuttle Tactical Management has invested 0.24% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). North Star Inv Corporation has invested 0.03% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Sol Capital Mngmt Co holds 0.91% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) or 65,550 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Mngmt invested 0.59% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Catalyst Capital Lc holds 19,956 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer And invested 0.02% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Water Island Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.32% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Barclays Public Ltd reported 143,794 shares stake. 550 are held by Covington Mngmt. Pnc Fincl Services Group reported 225 shares. Bamco Inc New York stated it has 1.87 million shares.