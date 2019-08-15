Markel Increased Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Holding by $1.04 Million; Shareholder Artal Group Sa Has Boosted Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Position

Markel Corp increased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The hedge fund held 383,200 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.02M, up from 363,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 154,395 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 07/03/2018 SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 25/04/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS CO – QTRLY REVENUES $405.6 MLN, UP 13%; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Rev $405.6M; 26/03/2018 – SEI Enhances Technology for Improved Wealth Management Decision-Making; 12/03/2018 – Demand for More Personalized Advice Prompts Financial Advisors to Shift Towards Coplanning Model, SEI Research Shows; 07/03/2018 – SEI & SYNECHRON JOIN FORCES FOR BLOCKCHAIN UTILIZATION; 07/03/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS-ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SYNECHRON TO SUPPORT SEI’S EFFORTS TO EMPLOY BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY; 20/03/2018 – SEI – ANNOUNCED PARTNERSHIP WITH QUOVO; SEI WILL IMPLEMENT DATA-AGGREGATION APPLICATIONS THAT WILL PROVIDE REAL-TIME ACCOUNT INFORMATION; 01/05/2018 – CAIS Selects SEI to Provide An Innovative Front-Office Technology Solution for Alternative Investment Platform; 03/04/2018 – SEI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Artal Group Sa increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) by 420% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa bought 2.10 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.53% . The institutional investor held 2.60M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.36 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Amicus Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.03. About 881,379 shares traded. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has declined 13.23% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FOLD News: 08/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech updates: Amicus, Aveo Oncology, Akcea Therapeutics and Ionis Pharma; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 15/03/2018 – New Jersey AG: Attorney General Grewal Joins Amicus Briefs to Protect New Jersey Residents Against Sexual Orientation; 30/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Launches Galafold (Migalastat) for Fabry Disease in Japan; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS CASH/MARKETABLE SECURITIES $605.2M AT MARCH 31; 08/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – AMICUS REPORTS APPROVAL OF GALAFOLD FOR FABRY DISEASE IN JAPAN; 30/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Launches Galafold® (Migalastat) for Fabry Disease in Japan; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Deere (NYSE:DE) by 89,500 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $160.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (Call) (NYSE:GM) by 2.50M shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $37.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY).