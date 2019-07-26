Markel Holding in John Deere (DE) Cut by $14.23 Million as Valuation Declined; American Intl Group (AIG) Market Valuation Rose While Hl Financial Services Trimmed Position by $357,588

Hl Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 45.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc sold 8,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,133 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $436,000, down from 18,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $57.27. About 1.45 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD – DORSAVI USA SIGNS MASTER PILOT AGREEMENT WITH AIG AFFILIATE; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Five-Year Pact With Ernst & Young Effective Feb. 5; 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr Rejected by U.S. Supreme Court on AIG Bailout; 07/05/2018 – ICAHN SOLD HIS AIG POSITION WHEN THE STOCK CHANGED HANDS BETWEEN $60 AND $65 – FORBES, CITING; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 07/05/2018 – Investor Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG; 27/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 mln in 2017 -filing; 27/03/2018 – AIG Last Year Gave $67.3 Million in Compensation to Its CEOs; 24/05/2018 – AIG NAMES LISA SUN AS CEO OF AIG INSURANCE CO. CHINA; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE INVOLVES TRANSFER OF AIG EUROPE LIMITED’S EXISTING INSURANCE BUSINESS TO NEW UK AND EUROPEAN COMPANIES

Markel Corp decreased its stake in John Deere (DE) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp sold 89,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.78M, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in John Deere for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $170.4. About 1.79 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS RETAIL ORDER BOOK FOR AG `VERY FULL, REALLY STRONG’; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Guidance, But Notes Increase in Costs; 11/04/2018 – Deere & Co sinks on weak March sales figures; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Rev $10.72B; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: FALLING ARGENTINE SALES OFFSET POTENTIAL BRAZIL GAINS; 18/05/2018 – It’s Still Deere’s Season; 09/03/2018 – Deere Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Deere Is On the Hunt for More Deals in Precision Agriculture; 04/04/2018 – Caterpillar Beating Deere Shows China Has Farming in Cross-Hairs; 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.00 billion for 12.45 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, up 9.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $897.10 million for 15.05 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.60% negative EPS growth.

