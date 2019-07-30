Markel Holding Co (MKL) Holder Redmond Asset Management Trimmed Holding by $653,376; Murphy Capital Management Holding in United Technologies (UTX) Cut as Shares Rose

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 4,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,840 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.39 million, down from 76,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $134.89. About 1.39M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – United Tech Committed to Maintaining Constructive Dialogue With Shareowners Representing All Points of View; 27/04/2018 – Airbus says aims to cut CSeries costs, sell “big volumes”; 12/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SAYS BEEN SELECTED BY GKN AEROSPACE’S FOKKER BUSINESS; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES INVESTOR MEETING BEGINS IN FLORIDA; 10/04/2018 – Avianca Flips The Switch For Passengers With New “Plug And Play” Cabin Lighting Retrofit From UTC Aerospace Systems; 24/04/2018 – Airbus CEO says post-Brexit production shift open for discussion; 21/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils Lightweight, Laser-Compliant Optical Payload For Unmanned Aerial Systems; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS

Redmond Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Markel Corp Holding Co (MKL) by 10.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc sold 656 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,478 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46 million, down from 6,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Markel Corp Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $8.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1106.83. About 26,754 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 7.47% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.90% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 18/04/2018 – Markel Announces Conference Call Date And Time; 12/03/2018 Three with Roberts Markel Weinberg Butler Hailey Make List of Top Young Lawyers in Texas; 13/03/2018 – MARKEL APPOINTS JULIA CHU AS CHIEF GLOBAL CEDED REINSURANCE OFFICER; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power Insurtech Startups; 13/04/2018 – Markel announces new excess casualty leadership team; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25, EST. EPS $8.97; 17/05/2018 – MARKEL CORP – NEW PROGRAM HAS NO EXPIRATION DATE BUT MAY BE TERMINATED BY BOARD AT ANY TIME; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.15B; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25

Since February 4, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $191,502 activity. On Monday, May 13 Lewis Lemuel E bought $103,500 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) or 100 shares. 200 shares valued at $193,756 were bought by Connell K Bruce on Thursday, March 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44 million and $229.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Siteone Landscape Supply Inc Com by 8,567 shares to 24,742 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co Com by 24,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc Com.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.35 million activity. $1.15M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares were sold by Dumais Michael R. 10,089 shares were sold by Amato Elizabeth B, worth $1.25 million on Thursday, February 14.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.78 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.