Markel Has Upped American Express (AXP) Stake by $654,000; Shareholder Artal Group Sa Has Upped Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Stake

Artal Group Sa increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) by 86.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa bought 454,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 979,275 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.35 million, up from 525,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $948.86M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 273,324 shares traded. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has risen 9.57% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical DRNA News: 30/05/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CLINICAL PROOF-OF-CONCEPT DATA FROM PHYOX TRIAL IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 30/05/2018 – Dicerna Doses First Primary Hyperoxaluria Patient with DCR-PHXC in Group B Portion of PHYOX Phase 1 Clinical Trial; 08/03/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.90; 09/04/2018 – Dicerna Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Dicerna, Alnylam litigation settlement wrongly coded to American Lorain; 14/05/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – ALNYLAM WILL DISMISS ALL CLAIMS OF “TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION” & OTHER RELATED CLAIMS BROUGHT IN COURT AGAINST CO; 08/03/2018 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 90c; 14/05/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Believes It Has Sufficient Cash Through 2019, Assuming No New Fundin; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM REACHES SETTLEMENT PACT WITH DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS

Markel Corp increased its stake in American Express (AXP) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 392,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.85M, up from 386,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in American Express for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $119.92. About 5.14 million shares traded or 55.79% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – RENEWED CONTRACT EXTENDS THROUGH TO JUNE 29, 2020, TO BE COTERMINOUS WITH AIR CANADA’S PARTICIPATION IN AEROPLAN; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.72B; 12/04/2018 – American Express Will Open Eleventh Location of The CENTURION® Lounge at Denver International Airport; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT ON ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 17/05/2018 – American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 09/03/2018 – Leveraging FinTech Innovation Proving to be Critically Valuable for Growing Number of Industries; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit tops estimates as record splurge on rewards woos customers; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Provide 2 Years of Complimentary Credit Monitoring to Those Affected; 16/05/2018 – American Express Co at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Consolidated Expenses $6.9B

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (Call) (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 100,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $3.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Argenx Se by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX).

Since May 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $20.00 million activity.

More notable recent Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Keeps The Deals Rolling In On The Promise Of Its Groundbreaking GalXC RNAi Technology – Seeking Alpha” on October 30, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Drug giant Lilly backs Cambridge’s Dicerna in $200M deal – Boston Business Journal” published on October 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Presents At Cowen And Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boehringer Ingelheim in-licenses second target under partnership with Dicerna – Seeking Alpha” published on January 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ (DRNA) CEO Doug Fambrough on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.65, from 3.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold DRNA shares while 20 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 46.22 million shares or 51.46% less from 95.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur Company The has 0% invested in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Altrinsic Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 90,000 shares. Blackrock owns 4.26 million shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Sg Americas Limited holds 0.01% or 38,825 shares. 3.32 million are held by Ecor1 Limited Liability Co. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Rech reported 11,980 shares. Voya Investment Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). State Street owns 1.88M shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Com invested in 27,156 shares or 0% of the stock. Ubs Asset Americas owns 16,102 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 13,080 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Company holds 96,414 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bailard stated it has 13,100 shares. Amer Inc reported 34,298 shares.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “These 5 Stocks Have Made Buffett $23 Billion in 2019 – Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Even Financial Announces $25 Million Series B; Aims To Launch Mortgage, Insurance, And Student Loan Marketplaces – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mario Gabelli Comments on American Express – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Express: Bearishness Seems Overdone – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Deere (NYSE:DE) by 89,500 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $160.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.