Markel Has Raised Sherwin Williams (SHW) Position by $8.60 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Value Rose, Locust Wood Capital Advisers Boosted Holding

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 223.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 186,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 270,050 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.85 million, up from 83,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $206.04. About 974,852 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 29/05/2018 – HFMWeek [Reg]: Credit Suisse co-head of Americas consulting to join Goldman Sachs; 07/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS’ WARSAW HUB CHIEF WATSON SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 23/05/2018 – Goldman Sees More Bond Pain for Italy Given Portugal’s History; 17/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – GOLDMAN SACHS AND VESTAR CAPITAL PARTNERS AGREE TO SELL HEARTHSIDE FOOD SOLUTIONS TO AN INVESTOR GROUP LED BY CHARLESBANK AND PARTNERS GROUP; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN TO DEPLOY ITS OWN CASH IN SAUDI DEALS FOR FIRST TIME; 12/04/2018 – Octo Telematics IPO on hold after top shareholder sanctioned; 08/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank denies planning to cut U.S. workforce by 20 pct; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Financial Advisory Rev $586 Million; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO: NO CHANGES TO GROWTH TARGETS ON MARCUS; 13/05/2018 – Goldman’s Asia Prime Services Sales Head Is Said to Plan Leaving

Markel Corp increased its stake in Sherwin Williams (SHW) by 181.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 31,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.35M, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Sherwin Williams for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $6.77 during the last trading session, reaching $470.16. About 184,511 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Deere (NYSE:DE) by 89,500 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $160.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware (Call) by 604,774 shares to 146,200 shares, valued at $5.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 217,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 641,917 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).