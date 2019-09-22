Markel Has Raised Position in Delta Air Lines (DAL) as Shares Rose; Edgepoint Investment Group Has Decreased Its Holding in Generac Hldgs (GNRC) as Stock Rose

Markel Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines (DAL) by 71.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp bought 125,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 299,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.97 million, up from 174,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $58.63. About 5.46 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 07/03/2018 – DELTA SEES ADDED DELAYS, CANCELLATIONS ON WINTER STORM; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Traffic Up 2.8%; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES: [24]7.AI NOTIFIED CYBER INCIDENT ON MARCH 28; 14/03/2018 – Virgin Atlantic CEO sees Air France deal completing in early 2019; 27/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.305 PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Capacity Up 4; 12/04/2018 – DELTA SAYS UNIT REVENUE ACCELERATED EACH MONTH DURING 1Q; 03/04/2018 – DELTA SEES MARCH QTR ADJ. TRASM UP ABOUT 5%; 05/04/2018 – DELTA CAN’T SAY WHETHER CUSTOMER INFO ACCESSED, COMPROMISED; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 86.9% VS 85.8% IN MARCH 2017

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC) by 19.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 1.10M shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The institutional investor held 4.44M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $307.89 million, down from 5.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Generac Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $79.99. About 816,962 shares traded or 38.50% up from the average. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 07/03/2018 Back-to-Back Nor’easters Prove Power Outage Preparedness Tops Homeowners’ Priorities; 22/04/2018 – DJ Generac Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNRC); 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EPS 42c; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 62C; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Net $33.6M; 02/05/2018 – Generac Raises 2018 Net Sales Outlook to Improve 6%-8% Over the Prior Year; 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 04/05/2018 – For Hurricane Preparedness Week, Generac Reminds All to Prepare Early

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $10.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 753,358 shares to 4.21M shares, valued at $516.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 23,243 shares in the quarter, for a total of 678,949 shares, and has risen its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

More notable recent Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Generac Announces Acquisition of Neurio Technology Inc. – GlobeNewswire" on March 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Generac Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire" published on July 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "Generac Acquires Pika Energy, Enters Energy Storage Market – GlobeNewswire" on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Introducing Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC), The Stock That Zoomed 129% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance" published on September 09, 2019

Analysts await Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. GNRC’s profit will be $80.46 million for 15.50 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Generac Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: "One Analysts Sees Big Gains From Airlines Flying the Friendly Skies – 24/7 Wall St." on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "4 Airline Stocks to Consider as Oil Prices Spike 15% – Yahoo Finance" published on September 16, 2019, Fool.com published: "Can Delta Repeat Its Seattle Success in Boston? – The Motley Fool" on August 24, 2019.

