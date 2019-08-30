Markel Has Raised Its Holding in Analog Devices (ADI) by $5.78 Million as Market Value Rose; As Wageworks (WAGE) Share Value Rose, Holder Envestnet Asset Management Lowered Its Stake by $529,951

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Wageworks Inc (WAGE) by 42.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 14,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 19,501 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $736,000, down from 33,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Wageworks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.07 billion market cap company. It closed at $51.34 lastly. It is up 2.35% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WAGE News: 19/03/2018 – WAGEWORKS – CONTINUES TO WORK TO COMPLETE PREPARATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS TO FILE FORM 10-K “AS SOON AS POSSIBLE”; 05/04/2018 – WageWorks Appoints New CEO, Says 2016 Profits And Sales Will Drop — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – WageWorks Continues to Work on Preparing Financial Statements; 05/04/2018 – Wageworks: Audit Found Material Weakness in Internal Control Related to Managing Change, Assessing Risk; 05/04/2018 – Wageworks Board Has Expanded Its Size From Seven to Eight Members; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Exits Position in WageWorks; 10/05/2018 – WageWorks: View on Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended Dec. 31 Based Upon Company Estimates and Subject to Completion of Financial Closing Procedures — Filing; 05/04/2018 – WAGEWORKS INC – COMPANY APPOINTS EDGAR MONTES AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 18/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action on Behalf of WageWorks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Pla; 10/05/2018 – WageWorks: Restatement Process Includes Review of Company’s Accounting Policies, Processes — Filing

Markel Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 7.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The hedge fund held 754,811 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.46M, up from 699,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $109.83. About 1.40 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39B and $72.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 9.71M shares to 12.80M shares, valued at $824.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (NYSE:RGA) by 9,881 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,347 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacer Fds Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold WAGE shares while 52 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 36.42 million shares or 7.07% less from 39.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 55,077 are held by State Teachers Retirement Sys. Granite Prns Limited Company has 36,358 shares. 64,028 were accumulated by Prudential Finance. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 60,755 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). First Mercantile Tru Company owns 1,590 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd Co has 103,859 shares. Optimum Inv accumulated 88 shares or 0% of the stock. Scout Invests invested 0.07% of its portfolio in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md holds 18,776 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us National Bank De accumulated 18,467 shares. 68,858 were reported by California Pub Employees Retirement Sys. Ls Investment Advisors Llc invested in 1,217 shares or 0% of the stock.

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Deere (NYSE:DE) by 89,500 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $160.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

