Markel Has Raised Heico Class A (HEI.A) Holding; Proshare Advisors Upped Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position

Markel Corp increased Heico Corp Class A (HEI.A) stake by 4.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Markel Corp acquired 12,000 shares as Heico Corp Class A (HEI.A)’s stock 0.00%. The Markel Corp holds 304,145 shares with $25.57M value, up from 292,145 last quarter. Heico Corp Class A now has $16.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $108.24. About 197,804 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) has risen 42.87% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.44% the S&P500.

Proshare Advisors Llc increased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) stake by 0.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Proshare Advisors Llc acquired 2,358 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)’s stock rose 0.88%. The Proshare Advisors Llc holds 284,635 shares with $54.65M value, up from 282,277 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc now has $81.27B valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $222.14. About 2.29M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 24/04/2018 – Goldman, BlackRock Fight to Protect LGBT Employees in Hong Kong; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs President, Chief Operating Officer Harvey M. Schwartz to Retire; 09/03/2018 – Goldman CEO Blankfein keeps Wall St guessing on future; 17/04/2018 – Vestar, Goldman Sachs: Hearthside Transaction Expected to Close in 2Q of 2018; 07/03/2018 – PLANNED MOVES REFLECT BANK’S AIM TO PROTECT CLIENTS AMID GROWING CONCERN ABOUT FUTURE TRADING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN BRITAIN AND EU; 13/03/2018 – REVA Announces Recapitalization in Partnership with Directional Aviation and Financing from Goldman Sachs; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman Sachs files suit to recover 360 mln rupees from India’s Videocon – Mint; 01/05/2018 – Regulators Fine Goldman Sachs $110 Million For ‘unsafe And Unsound’ Forex Trading Practices — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – BI UK: Goldman Sachs has hired a senior chemicals banker from Barclays

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 10,329 shares to 860,560 valued at $89.36M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dowdupont Inc stake by 13,686 shares and now owns 597,619 shares. Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group had 9 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $218 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $260 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, February 1 by Societe Generale. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rbf Capital Ltd accumulated 0.57% or 25,100 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.66% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 10,701 shares. Logan Cap Mgmt has 0.09% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Banque Pictet And Cie holds 133,000 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Independent owns 4,096 shares. State Street Corporation invested in 20.90M shares or 0.31% of the stock. Stanley Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 23,719 shares. Valicenti Advisory owns 7,746 shares. Ims Mngmt invested in 0.55% or 3,520 shares. New York-based Amalgamated Bancshares has invested 0.21% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). First Tru stated it has 1,144 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd invested in 8,950 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 158 were accumulated by Tarbox Family Office. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,487 shares. 40,668 were reported by Texas Yale Cap.

