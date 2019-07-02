Markel Has Lowered John Deere (DE) Holding by $14.23 Million; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Papp L Roy & Associates Has Boosted Its Stake by $1.08 Million as Share Value Rose

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 8.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 7,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,859 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.52 million, up from 96,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $370.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $139.36. About 5.87 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder; 05/04/2018 – Former Acelity, J&J Executive Joins Organogenesis as Vice President of Global Medical & Clinical Affairs; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 18/04/2018 – KENTUCKY SUES JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ACCUSES COMPANY OF DEVISING DECEPTIVE OPIOID MARKETING SCHEME; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales

Markel Corp decreased its stake in John Deere (DE) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp sold 89,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.78 million, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in John Deere for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $165.14. About 2.42 million shares traded or 17.42% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE: SIGNIFICANT 2019 CONSTRUCTION-EQUIPMENT ORDERS ALREADY; 21/03/2018 – Allen added that Deere would absorb the costs of higher steel prices and “work aggressively” to cut other costs to offset the impact; 20/03/2018 – DEERE SEES AG EQUIPMENT DEMAND IMPROVING ON GRAIN PRICES; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN IS GENERATING “STRONG” POSITIVE CASH FLOW IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 12/03/2018 – DEERE FEB. 2WD TRACTOR SALES DROP MORE THAN INDUSTRY 11% FALL; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Deere is concerned about retaliation against U.S. agriculture – Bloomberg; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Net $1.2B; 22/03/2018 – Deere & Co. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peak Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). South Street Advsrs Limited owns 8,872 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Headinvest Limited Liability holds 0.72% or 18,400 shares in its portfolio. Sectoral Asset Mgmt, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 17,799 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen has 4.75M shares for 3.21% of their portfolio. Pettee reported 11.81% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lifeplan Fincl Group invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Richard C Young And has invested 2.57% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 507,911 shares. Cohen Lawrence B owns 1.49% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 15,176 shares. Brown Advisory owns 0.53% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.33M shares. Bouchey Grp Limited invested in 0.16% or 4,483 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 4.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Limited has 6.25% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Baillie Gifford And reported 103,146 shares.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06M and $555.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 1,400 shares to 29,441 shares, valued at $7.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,159 shares, and cut its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.87 million activity.

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hexcel Corp (NYSE:HXL) by 12,000 shares to 146,000 shares, valued at $10.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 94,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 545,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 9.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $897.10M for 14.59 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.60% negative EPS growth.