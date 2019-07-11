Markel Has Increased Mastercard (MA) Holding by $1.41 Million as Market Value Rose; Vigilant Capital Management Holding in Total S A Adr F 1 Adr Rep 1 Ord (TOT) Has Boosted as Stock Price Declined

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Total S A Adr F 1 Adr Rep 1 Ord (TOT) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 9,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 219,654 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.22M, up from 210,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total S A Adr F 1 Adr Rep 1 Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $56.3. About 930,365 shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 16.80% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 14/03/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: TOTAL S.A.: Subscription Price Set For 2018 Capital Increase Reserved For Employees; 14/03/2018 – TOTAL ANNOUNCES 2017 THIRD INTERIM DIV OF EU0.62 PER SHR; 20/03/2018 – TOTAL’S MATEILLE SAYS LNG MKT GETTING GLOBAL; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS AT EVENT IN WASHINGTON; 22/03/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total Voting Rights; 11/05/2018 – TOTAL STRENGTHENS COOPERATION W/ SONATRACH; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH MINISTRY AUTHORIZES TOTAL LA MEDE REFINERY CONVERSION; 26/04/2018 – Total Announces an Increase of 3.2% for the First 2018 Interim Dividend at 0.64EUR Per Share; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: CANNOT TAKE RISK OF VIOLATING U.S. IRAN SANCTIONS; 10/04/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Saudi Arabia: Saudi Aramco and Total Sign a Memorandum of Understanding to Build a Giant Petrochemical Complex

Markel Corp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 188,100 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.29 million, up from 182,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $275.38. About 1.85 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Deere (NYSE:DE) by 89,500 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $160.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified Tru holds 16,816 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Blb&B Advisors Lc reported 2,895 shares stake. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx holds 2.34% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 29,192 shares. Stonebridge Advsrs Limited stated it has 2,460 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Aspiriant Limited Liability Co has invested 0.08% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). One Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1,065 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Hills Savings Bank And Trust holds 0.25% or 3,914 shares in its portfolio. Coho Prtn Ltd accumulated 1,400 shares. Cohen Capital invested in 0.39% or 6,850 shares. Hl Finance Service owns 16,649 shares. 917,319 were reported by Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company. Spinnaker Tru, a Maine-based fund reported 6,812 shares. Hennessy Advsr holds 0.12% or 11,340 shares. Westfield Capital Com Lp holds 0.91% or 506,625 shares. Bessemer Gp owns 965,108 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61M and $716.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Intl Small Co Etf (FNDC) by 38,689 shares to 1,761 shares, valued at $55,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerg Mkts Large Co Etf (FNDE) by 17,101 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,394 shares, and cut its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH).