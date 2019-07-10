Markel Has Increased Apple (AAPL) Holding by $21.63 Million; Shares Rose; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Market Value Rose, Matrix Asset Advisors Has Increased Its Holding

Markel Corp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 73.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp bought 114,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 270,735 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.43M, up from 156,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $925.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $201.24. About 18.18M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – SnapAR ‘Augmented Reality Video Messenger’ available on the Apple App Store; 20/03/2018 – Apple grabs two-year lead in 3D sensing race; 01/05/2018 – Charles Brown: Apple’s efforts to line up a second supplier for its high-end smartphone screens–and reduce its dependence on; 02/05/2018 – How so many analysts got the Apple iPhone X wrong last quarter; 01/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook takes a victory lap as China revenue rockets on strength of iPhone X; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s plan to repatriate $285 billion to US could be a big boost for investors #GlobalCFOCouncil; 11/04/2018 – ABI Research’s Teardowns Service Finds First Hidden Under-Display Fingerprint Sensor Bites into Apple’s Face Recognition Techno; 06/04/2018 – Apple Hires Former Amazon Devices CTO for Software Role; 04/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon that helps it dominate the market; 14/05/2018 – As much as $150 billion annually at stake for Apple, Intel and other US tech companies in China-US trade fight

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 108.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc bought 28,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,907 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.35M, up from 25,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $207.77. About 1.77M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/03/2018 – GOLDMAN IS SAID TO WORK WITH MUBADALA ON $8B PETROBRAS UNIT BID; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs tells its clients to buy high-growth companies; 18/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein is likely to step down in December, The New York Times’ @katekelly reports. Full story:; 12/03/2018 – HARVEY M. SCHWARTZ TO RETIRE FROM GOLDMAN SACHS; 16/03/2018 – ZUORA INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, MORGAN STANLEY, ALLEN & COMPANY LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs appears to have found its next CEO as Solomon named Blankfein’s top lieutenant; 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Goldman puts some London staff on notice for German move by June; 08/05/2018 – Former Goldman Exec Gary Cohn expects the digital coin of the future will be simpler than bitcoin; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein is reportedly prepping his exit

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Markel has invested 0.54% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Mackenzie Corporation accumulated 0.17% or 359,898 shares. Logan reported 7,656 shares. Strategic Ltd Liability Co holds 0.14% or 1,928 shares. 1,258 were accumulated by Steinberg Asset. Synovus Fincl has 0.05% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Maltese Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.59% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). New York-based Hrt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.14% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Eastern Comml Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 2,000 shares. Athena Advsr reported 5,045 shares. Fosun Intll holds 4,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Comm Lc holds 0.8% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 388,142 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors Incorporated stated it has 16,489 shares. Cacti Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 203,914 shares. Cwm Ltd Llc invested in 541 shares.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80 million and $585.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 30,720 shares to 82,032 shares, valued at $6.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 2,933 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,402 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

