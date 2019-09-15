Markel Decreased Its Facebook (FB) Stake by $492,150; As Disney Walt Co (Put) (DIS) Shares Rose, Holder Millennium Management Has Lowered by $9.23 Million Its Holding

Markel Corp decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp sold 2,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 141,530 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.32 million, down from 144,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 9.81M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/05/2018 – Snap CEO Evan Spiegel in an interview with @KaraSwisher at #CodeCon: “Fundamentally, [Facebook is] having a really hard time changing the DNA of their company. And the DNA of their company is all about having people compete with each other online for attention; 22/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Facebook, Inc. (FB) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 27/03/2018 – National Post: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism: source…; 19/03/2018 – Facebook wants to further lure video creators away from competitors like YouTube; 28/03/2018 – FB, AMZN: Trump hates Amazon, not Facebook; 10/05/2018 – Cramer: Facebook, Amazon and Apple’s quarters kickstarted this market rally; 19/03/2018 – CNET: BREAKING: Alex Stamos is leaving Facebook, more to come from @richardjnieva; 29/03/2018 – FB: RAMPING UP FACT-CHECKING TO FIGHT FALSE NEWS ON ELECTIONS; 29/03/2018 – Apple unveils new privacy tools ahead of EU law; 17/05/2018 – FACEBOOK REPORTS NEW ELECTION PARTNERSHIP WITH ATLANTIC COUNCIL

Millennium Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (Put) (DIS) by 35.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc sold 66,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 119,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.62 million, down from 185,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Disney ‘Really Wants Sky’ (Video); 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOARD DECIDED IT WAS “IMPERATIVE” THAT BOB IGER REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO THROUGH 2021; 05/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 12/04/2018 – ESPN is launching ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox; 02/04/2018 – TOKYO — Aiming to soothe discontent with interminable waits and pricey tickets while remaining the top theme park destination in Japan, Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating. The resort’s Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea parks together drew 30; 12/04/2018 – Four Seasons Resort Orlando Announces New Disney Benefit and Summer Fourth Night Free Package; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 31.95 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Optimum Inv Advsr reported 13,375 shares. 19,846 were accumulated by Shelton Cap Mgmt. Barry Inv Advisors owns 48,388 shares. Peak Asset Mngmt Lc owns 95,368 shares for 4.35% of their portfolio. Horan Capital Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Summit Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 1,495 shares. Moreover, Chase Inv Counsel has 0.14% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,916 shares. Martin Invest Ltd Liability Corp holds 98,052 shares or 3.44% of its portfolio. Blackrock has invested 0.66% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rdl Fin reported 1.35% stake. Sunbelt has 2,255 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel stated it has 129,194 shares or 2.35% of all its holdings. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company holds 82,365 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Coastline Tru has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jpmorgan Chase holds 7.70 million shares or 0.21% of its portfolio.

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Four Corners Ppty Tr Inc by 98,833 shares to 754,257 shares, valued at $20.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (Put) (NYSE:MS) by 198,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 777,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Mongodb Inc.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trb Advisors Lp accumulated 25,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Shufro Rose And stated it has 1,049 shares. Manchester Cap Management Lc owns 4,144 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Rothschild Corp Il holds 24,712 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Corda Invest Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.12% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bristol John W And Ny has 2.26% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Taurus Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 2,300 shares. Troy Asset Management Ltd owns 60,089 shares. Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership owns 18,215 shares. Dsam Prns (London) has invested 2.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Van Eck Associate reported 387,081 shares. 2,804 were accumulated by Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Liability Company. 22,108 were reported by City Hldgs. Amer Assets Limited Liability Co reported 7,700 shares. Systematic Finance Mngmt Lp stated it has 16,567 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.12 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Markel Corp, which manages about $6.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kkr & Co Llc by 27,500 shares to 1.33 million shares, valued at $33.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS).