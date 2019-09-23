Markel Cut Its Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Holding by $34.47 Million; As United Rentals (URI) Stock Declined, Shareholder Selz Capital Trimmed Its Position

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 48.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 74,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 78,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.45M, down from 153,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $128.49. About 463,791 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 08/03/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – BOARD APPOINTED MATTHEW FLANNERYAS PRESIDENT OF COMPANY; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15; 07/05/2018 – United Rentals Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA View of $3.60B-$3.75B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview

Markel Corp decreased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (OAK) by 66.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp sold 703,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The hedge fund held 362,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.93 million, down from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Oaktree Capital Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $53.43. About 221,167 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 27/05/2018 – Oaktree founder warns private equity standards slipping; 10/04/2018 – OAKTREE’S WINTROB: TIGHT LIQUIDITY POSITIVE FOR SOME STRATEGIES; 10/04/2018 – OAKTREE CEO JAY WINTROB SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 12/04/2018 – Asia’s Distressed Market an Opportunity, Says Oaktree’s Wintrob; 11/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Says India May Be Growth Engine in 3-5 Years; 16/04/2018 – Oaktree Announces Certain Changes to Non-GAAP Measures for the 1Q of 2018; 10/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Expects to Rate Oaktree’s Preferred Issuance ‘BBB+(EXP)’; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES DAYTON SUPERIOR ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 19/04/2018 – COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLACEMENT SELLER IS OAKTREE; 27/04/2018 – OAKTREE SENDS FURTHER LETTER TO RANGER BOARD OF DIRECTORS; CALLS ON BOARD TO ALLOW ALL SHAREHOLDERS A VOICE

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $108.55M for 19.64 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 46.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Webster National Bank N A holds 724 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gabelli And Communication Invest Advisers invested 1.83% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Kcm Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 12,500 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Co owns 9,200 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ota Financial Group Incorporated Lp has 1.16% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 30,000 shares. 207,607 are held by Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp. Kellner Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4.98% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 224,900 shares. South Dakota Council reported 227,406 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 3.37 million shares. Garrison Bradford Incorporated invested in 0.57% or 9,850 shares. Citigroup reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Water Island Capital Ltd Company holds 1.72% or 746,617 shares in its portfolio. Goodhaven Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 2.9% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) or 72,380 shares. Tennessee-based Moon Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Mckinley Cap Mgmt Llc Delaware reported 30,188 shares stake.

Markel Corp, which manages about $6.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 28,800 shares to 490,418 shares, valued at $41.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) by 26,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

More notable recent Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brookfield to Acquire 62% of Oaktree Capital Management – GlobeNewswire” on March 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oaktree Capital: It’s Not Time Yet – Seeking Alpha” published on June 08, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You Better Than Coca-Cola Does – The Motley Fool” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Oaktree Capital Looks Ahead to Brookfield Buyout – The Motley Fool” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Oaktree Announces Release of 2018 Schedule K-1 Tax Forms for Oaktree Capital Group, LLC – Business Wire” with publication date: March 14, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $665,602 activity.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 earnings per share, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.93 million for 5.60 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

More recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Goldman Sachs expects breakout for United Rentals – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Virginia-based Burney has invested 0.07% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Shell Asset Mngmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Moreover, Utah Retirement System has 0.04% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 14,846 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Com invested in 0.57% or 128,045 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc reported 49,624 shares. Utd Capital Advisers Ltd Co reported 21,460 shares. Guardian Life Of America accumulated 0% or 233 shares. Impala Asset Mgmt invested in 233,254 shares. Hanson Doremus Inv Mgmt holds 235 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gamble Jones Counsel has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Cwm Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 1,208 shares. 13,270 were reported by Westpac Bk. Gulf National Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 0.04% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Finance Counselors reported 14,850 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Raymond James And Assocs owns 133,615 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.