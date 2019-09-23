Markel Cut Facebook (FB) Holding by $492,150; Perceptive Advisors Position in Retrophin (RTRX) Increased by $14.36 Million as Stock Price Rose

Markel Corp decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp sold 2,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 141,530 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.32 million, down from 144,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $541.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36 million shares traded or 43.88% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/04/2018 – Facebook says it’s strict on privacy, but won’t extend European data standards to all markets; 28/03/2018 – Facebook is giving users more control over their privacy by making data management easier and redesigning the settings menu, the company; 22/05/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Barraged With Questions by Europe Lawmakers; 23/04/2018 – TRILLIUM: FB HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR RISK OVERSIGHT BOARD COMITTEE; 21/03/2018 – Facebook on Wednesday it was enacting six main initiatives to prevent companies from having access to people’s personal data without proper authorization; 10/05/2018 – COATUE HEDGE FUND KEEPS FAITH IN FACEBOOK AMID DATA SCANDAL; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Martin Sorrell makes comeback after short hiatus; 07/03/2018 – Grenade blast kills one in Sri Lanka communal violence, social media blocked; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO INVESTIGATE ALL APPS THAT HAD ACCESS TO INFO; 19/03/2018 – Facebook is down 5% after a bad weekend of news

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 23.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 717,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The hedge fund held 3.77 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.79 million, up from 3.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.08 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.55. About 1.62 million shares traded or 129.70% up from the average. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Retrophin; 05/03/2018 Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as Vice President of Corporate Development; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 06/03/2018 – Martin Shkreli launched ‘unmonitored’ trial in Cyprus for Retrophin drug without FDA oversight; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN GETS FDA & EMA FEEDBACK ON PATHWAY TO NDA; 09/04/2018 – Retrophin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Retrophin 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 09/03/2018 – FORMER DRUG COMPANY EXECUTIVE MARTIN SHKRELI SENTENCED TO 84 MONTHS FOR DEFRAUDING INVESTORS -NEW YORK COURT PROCEEDING; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Retrophin Receives Workplace Excellence Award

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.48 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP reported 0.29% stake. Incline Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 6.19% or 155,669 shares. The Texas-based Gfs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.9% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Noven Fincl Gru Inc owns 3,350 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Sterneck Cap Mgmt Lc holds 17,174 shares or 2.87% of its portfolio. Sustainable Growth Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 803,815 shares or 1.59% of its portfolio. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.1% stake. 614,010 were accumulated by British Columbia Investment Management Corp. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct holds 52,542 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.17% stake. Waverton Management reported 13,164 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Fil Ltd stated it has 1.66 million shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. 1.56M were reported by Natixis. First American Natl Bank stated it has 41,874 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings.

Markel Corp, which manages about $6.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 6,100 shares to 212,800 shares, valued at $99.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 59,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 451,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold RTRX shares while 28 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 6.39% more from 41.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fosun has 0.08% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 56,837 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 1.24 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 61,464 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). J Goldman Lp accumulated 132,458 shares. D E Shaw And owns 891,667 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Art Limited Co holds 27,874 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Tudor Investment Corp Et Al has 61,116 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 159,613 shares or 0% of the stock. Palisade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company Nj has invested 0.01% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Perceptive Advsrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1.74% or 3.77M shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 44,700 shares. Citigroup owns 0% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 104,938 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 60,190 shares or 0% of all its holdings.