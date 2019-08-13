Markel Corporation (MKL)’s Financial Results Comparing With State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC)

Both Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) and State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) compete on a level playing field in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Markel Corporation 1,048 1.94 N/A 37.36 29.82 State Auto Financial Corporation 34 1.10 N/A 1.46 23.73

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Markel Corporation and State Auto Financial Corporation. State Auto Financial Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Markel Corporation. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Markel Corporation is presently more expensive than State Auto Financial Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markel Corporation 0.00% 5.5% 1.5% State Auto Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 2.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.79 beta means Markel Corporation’s volatility is 21.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. State Auto Financial Corporation on the other hand, has 0.32 beta which makes it 68.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Markel Corporation and State Auto Financial Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77.4% and 34.6%. 1.9% are Markel Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of State Auto Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Markel Corporation 1.51% 0.86% 4.99% 5.92% -3.22% 7.31% State Auto Financial Corporation -1.96% -1.9% 4.22% 2.19% 8.61% 1.59%

For the past year Markel Corporation was more bullish than State Auto Financial Corporation.

Summary

Markel Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors State Auto Financial Corporation.

Markel Corporation markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment writes general liability, professional liability, property, personal line, program, workers' compensation, and other insurance product lines. The International Insurance segment provides professional liability, marine and energy, general liability, property, and other insurance product lines, such as accident and health coverage insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty treaty reinsurance products; and other treaty reinsurance products comprising aviation, accident and health, onshore and offshore marine and energy risk, agriculture, and public entity, as well as structured and whole turnover credit, political risk, mortgage, and contract and commercial surety. The company also underwrites and sells insurance products to small and medium-sized enterprises and affinity groups in the United Kingdom providing protection against legal expenses and professional fees incurred as a result of legal actions or investigations by tax authorities; and provides a range of complementary legal and professional consulting services. In addition, it operates as an insurance-linked securities investment fund manager and reinsurance manager; a management and IT consulting firm providing services and solutions to various customers; and manufacturer of over-the-road car hauler equipment and related car hauler parts. Markel Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.