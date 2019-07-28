Markel Corporation (MKL)’s Financial Results Comparing With National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCP)

We will be comparing the differences between Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCP) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Markel Corporation 1,042 2.01 N/A 37.36 28.03 National General Holdings Corp. 24 0.56 N/A 1.77 14.01

Demonstrates Markel Corporation and National General Holdings Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. National General Holdings Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Markel Corporation. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Markel Corporation is currently more expensive than National General Holdings Corp., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markel Corporation 0.00% 5.5% 1.5% National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Markel Corporation and National General Holdings Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77.6% and 4.58%. 1.5% are Markel Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Markel Corporation 0.31% 4.43% 2.98% -6.67% -7.47% 0.88% National General Holdings Corp. -0.17% 2.77% 21.89% 0% -0.71% 23.35%

For the past year Markel Corporation was less bullish than National General Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Markel Corporation beats National General Holdings Corp.

Markel Corporation markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment writes general liability, professional liability, property, personal line, program, workers' compensation, and other insurance product lines. The International Insurance segment provides professional liability, marine and energy, general liability, property, and other insurance product lines, such as accident and health coverage insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty treaty reinsurance products; and other treaty reinsurance products comprising aviation, accident and health, onshore and offshore marine and energy risk, agriculture, and public entity, as well as structured and whole turnover credit, political risk, mortgage, and contract and commercial surety. The company also underwrites and sells insurance products to small and medium-sized enterprises and affinity groups in the United Kingdom providing protection against legal expenses and professional fees incurred as a result of legal actions or investigations by tax authorities; and provides a range of complementary legal and professional consulting services. In addition, it operates as an insurance-linked securities investment fund manager and reinsurance manager; a management and IT consulting firm providing services and solutions to various customers; and manufacturer of over-the-road car hauler equipment and related car hauler parts. Markel Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.