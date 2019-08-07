Markel Corporation (MKL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) and Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Property & Casualty Insurance. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Markel Corporation 1,045 1.92 N/A 37.36 29.82 Enstar Group Limited 174 2.29 N/A 10.94 16.19

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Enstar Group Limited appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Markel Corporation. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Markel Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Enstar Group Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) and Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markel Corporation 0.00% 5.5% 1.5% Enstar Group Limited 0.00% 5.7% 1.5%

Volatility and Risk

Markel Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.79 beta. From a competition point of view, Enstar Group Limited has a 0.72 beta which is 28.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77.4% of Markel Corporation shares and 87.8% of Enstar Group Limited shares. Markel Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.9%. Comparatively, 0.8% are Enstar Group Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Markel Corporation 1.51% 0.86% 4.99% 5.92% -3.22% 7.31% Enstar Group Limited 1.41% 0.95% 0.15% -0.33% -15.7% 5.72%

For the past year Markel Corporation has stronger performance than Enstar Group Limited

Summary

Markel Corporation beats Enstar Group Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.

Markel Corporation markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment writes general liability, professional liability, property, personal line, program, workers' compensation, and other insurance product lines. The International Insurance segment provides professional liability, marine and energy, general liability, property, and other insurance product lines, such as accident and health coverage insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty treaty reinsurance products; and other treaty reinsurance products comprising aviation, accident and health, onshore and offshore marine and energy risk, agriculture, and public entity, as well as structured and whole turnover credit, political risk, mortgage, and contract and commercial surety. The company also underwrites and sells insurance products to small and medium-sized enterprises and affinity groups in the United Kingdom providing protection against legal expenses and professional fees incurred as a result of legal actions or investigations by tax authorities; and provides a range of complementary legal and professional consulting services. In addition, it operates as an insurance-linked securities investment fund manager and reinsurance manager; a management and IT consulting firm providing services and solutions to various customers; and manufacturer of over-the-road car hauler equipment and related car hauler parts. Markel Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in four segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, StarStone, and Life and Annuities. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, and reinsurance asset collection, as well as IT consulting and other services to the insurance and reinsurance industry. The Atrium segment is involved in underwriting various classes, including accident and health, aviation, marine, property and casualty binding authorities, non marine direct and facultative, liability, reinsurance, upstream energy, and terrorism. The StarStone segment offers a range of property, casualty, and specialty insurance products to large multi-national, and small and middle-market clients. The Life and Annuities segment manages the closed-block of life and annuity and its life settlements businesses. The company operates in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and other international locations. The company was formerly known as Castlewood Holdings Limited and changed its name to Enstar Group Limited as a result of its merger with The Enstar Group, Inc. in January 2007. Enstar Group Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.