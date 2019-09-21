Markel Corporation (MKL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

We are comparing Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) and Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Markel Corporation 1,074 2.00 N/A 37.36 29.82 Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. 71 1.23 N/A 3.67 18.65

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Markel Corporation and Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. has lower revenue and earnings than Markel Corporation. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Markel Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) and Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markel Corporation 0.00% 5.5% 1.5% Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 7.2% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

Markel Corporation’s current beta is 0.79 and it happens to be 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. on the other hand, has 0.6 beta which makes it 40.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 77.4% of Markel Corporation shares and 92.7% of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.9% of Markel Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.5% of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Markel Corporation 1.51% 0.86% 4.99% 5.92% -3.22% 7.31% Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. -4.29% -8.23% -11.39% 3.78% 10.21% 1.77%

For the past year Markel Corporation has stronger performance than Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Markel Corporation beats Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.

Markel Corporation markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment writes general liability, professional liability, property, personal line, program, workers' compensation, and other insurance product lines. The International Insurance segment provides professional liability, marine and energy, general liability, property, and other insurance product lines, such as accident and health coverage insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty treaty reinsurance products; and other treaty reinsurance products comprising aviation, accident and health, onshore and offshore marine and energy risk, agriculture, and public entity, as well as structured and whole turnover credit, political risk, mortgage, and contract and commercial surety. The company also underwrites and sells insurance products to small and medium-sized enterprises and affinity groups in the United Kingdom providing protection against legal expenses and professional fees incurred as a result of legal actions or investigations by tax authorities; and provides a range of complementary legal and professional consulting services. In addition, it operates as an insurance-linked securities investment fund manager and reinsurance manager; a management and IT consulting firm providing services and solutions to various customers; and manufacturer of over-the-road car hauler equipment and related car hauler parts. Markel Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and workers compensation, general, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability risks. This segment distributes its products through a network of wholesale agents and brokers. Its International Operations segment offers coverage for long-tail casualty and general liability; catastrophe reinsurance, and direct and facultative excess reinsurance; professional indemnity, directors and officer's liability, and medical malpractice; and direct and facultative excess reinsurance, North American and international binders, and residential collateral protection for lending institutions. This segment also underwrites risks of general liability, international casualty, and motor treaties; and personal accident, aviation, cargo, yachts, and onshore and offshore marine insurance. It sells its reinsurance products through brokers and third-party intermediaries. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.