Markel Corporation (MKL) and Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Comparing side by side

Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) and Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:UVE) compete with each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Markel Corporation 1,053 1.93 N/A 37.36 29.82 Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. 30 1.04 N/A 3.29 7.54

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Markel Corporation and Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Markel Corporation. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Markel Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Insurance Holdings Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Markel Corporation and Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markel Corporation 0.00% 5.5% 1.5% Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 22.7% 6.7%

Risk and Volatility

Markel Corporation has a 0.79 beta, while its volatility is 21.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.’s 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.99 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77.4% of Markel Corporation shares and 75.3% of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. shares. 1.9% are Markel Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 7.7% of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Markel Corporation 1.51% 0.86% 4.99% 5.92% -3.22% 7.31% Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. -5.7% -14.18% -17.19% -34.31% -43.89% -34.57%

For the past year Markel Corporation has 7.31% stronger performance while Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. has -34.57% weaker performance.

Summary

Markel Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.

Markel Corporation markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment writes general liability, professional liability, property, personal line, program, workers' compensation, and other insurance product lines. The International Insurance segment provides professional liability, marine and energy, general liability, property, and other insurance product lines, such as accident and health coverage insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty treaty reinsurance products; and other treaty reinsurance products comprising aviation, accident and health, onshore and offshore marine and energy risk, agriculture, and public entity, as well as structured and whole turnover credit, political risk, mortgage, and contract and commercial surety. The company also underwrites and sells insurance products to small and medium-sized enterprises and affinity groups in the United Kingdom providing protection against legal expenses and professional fees incurred as a result of legal actions or investigations by tax authorities; and provides a range of complementary legal and professional consulting services. In addition, it operates as an insurance-linked securities investment fund manager and reinsurance manager; a management and IT consulting firm providing services and solutions to various customers; and manufacturer of over-the-road car hauler equipment and related car hauler parts. Markel Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company primarily underwrites homeownersÂ’ insurance products; and offers reinsurance intermediary services. It offers its products through a network of independent agents. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. also operates Universal Direct, a direct-to-consumer online platform, which enables homeowners to directly purchase, pay for, and bind homeownersÂ’ policies. The company was formerly known as Universal Heights, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. in January 2001. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.