Markel Corporation (MKL) and Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SG) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) and Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SG) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Markel Corporation 1,032 1.98 N/A 37.36 28.03 Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 13 0.88 N/A -0.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see Markel Corporation and Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markel Corporation 0.00% 5.5% 1.5% Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 0.00% -2.3% -0.7%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Markel Corporation and Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 77.6% and 1.2% respectively. Markel Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. Comparatively, 0.4% are Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Markel Corporation 0.31% 4.43% 2.98% -6.67% -7.47% 0.88% Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. -10.01% 14.71% -7.29% 0% 0% 1.43%

For the past year Markel Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Markel Corporation beats Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.

Markel Corporation markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment writes general liability, professional liability, property, personal line, program, workers' compensation, and other insurance product lines. The International Insurance segment provides professional liability, marine and energy, general liability, property, and other insurance product lines, such as accident and health coverage insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty treaty reinsurance products; and other treaty reinsurance products comprising aviation, accident and health, onshore and offshore marine and energy risk, agriculture, and public entity, as well as structured and whole turnover credit, political risk, mortgage, and contract and commercial surety. The company also underwrites and sells insurance products to small and medium-sized enterprises and affinity groups in the United Kingdom providing protection against legal expenses and professional fees incurred as a result of legal actions or investigations by tax authorities; and provides a range of complementary legal and professional consulting services. In addition, it operates as an insurance-linked securities investment fund manager and reinsurance manager; a management and IT consulting firm providing services and solutions to various customers; and manufacturer of over-the-road car hauler equipment and related car hauler parts. Markel Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.