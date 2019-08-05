Markel Corporation (MKL) and Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) and Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR). The two are both Property & Casualty Insurance companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Markel Corporation 1,045 1.89 N/A 37.36 29.82 Palomar Holdings Inc. 23 11.35 N/A 0.22 128.48

Table 1 highlights Markel Corporation and Palomar Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Palomar Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Markel Corporation. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Markel Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palomar Holdings Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) and Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markel Corporation 0.00% 5.5% 1.5% Palomar Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77.4% of Markel Corporation shares and 72.2% of Palomar Holdings Inc. shares. Markel Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.9%. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.2% of Palomar Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Markel Corporation 1.51% 0.86% 4.99% 5.92% -3.22% 7.31% Palomar Holdings Inc. 5.45% 20.23% 43.25% 0% 0% 50.87%

For the past year Markel Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Palomar Holdings Inc.

Summary

Markel Corporation beats Palomar Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Markel Corporation markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment writes general liability, professional liability, property, personal line, program, workers' compensation, and other insurance product lines. The International Insurance segment provides professional liability, marine and energy, general liability, property, and other insurance product lines, such as accident and health coverage insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty treaty reinsurance products; and other treaty reinsurance products comprising aviation, accident and health, onshore and offshore marine and energy risk, agriculture, and public entity, as well as structured and whole turnover credit, political risk, mortgage, and contract and commercial surety. The company also underwrites and sells insurance products to small and medium-sized enterprises and affinity groups in the United Kingdom providing protection against legal expenses and professional fees incurred as a result of legal actions or investigations by tax authorities; and provides a range of complementary legal and professional consulting services. In addition, it operates as an insurance-linked securities investment fund manager and reinsurance manager; a management and IT consulting firm providing services and solutions to various customers; and manufacturer of over-the-road car hauler equipment and related car hauler parts. Markel Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.