Markel Corporation (MKL) and Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Comparison side by side

Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) and Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Markel Corporation 1,062 1.94 N/A 37.36 29.82 Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 82 8.60 N/A 2.08 43.18

In table 1 we can see Markel Corporation and Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Markel Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Markel Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Markel Corporation and Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markel Corporation 0.00% 5.5% 1.5% Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 17.1% 5.8%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.4% of Markel Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 83.9% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.9% of Markel Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 3.3% are Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Markel Corporation 1.51% 0.86% 4.99% 5.92% -3.22% 7.31% Kinsale Capital Group Inc. -0.64% -3.38% 21.58% 54.93% 53.61% 61.74%

For the past year Markel Corporation was less bullish than Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. beats Markel Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Markel Corporation markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment writes general liability, professional liability, property, personal line, program, workers' compensation, and other insurance product lines. The International Insurance segment provides professional liability, marine and energy, general liability, property, and other insurance product lines, such as accident and health coverage insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty treaty reinsurance products; and other treaty reinsurance products comprising aviation, accident and health, onshore and offshore marine and energy risk, agriculture, and public entity, as well as structured and whole turnover credit, political risk, mortgage, and contract and commercial surety. The company also underwrites and sells insurance products to small and medium-sized enterprises and affinity groups in the United Kingdom providing protection against legal expenses and professional fees incurred as a result of legal actions or investigations by tax authorities; and provides a range of complementary legal and professional consulting services. In addition, it operates as an insurance-linked securities investment fund manager and reinsurance manager; a management and IT consulting firm providing services and solutions to various customers; and manufacturer of over-the-road car hauler equipment and related car hauler parts. Markel Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess casualty, general casualty, energy, professional liability, life sciences, product liability, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance. The company markets and sells insurance products through a network of independent insurance brokers. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.