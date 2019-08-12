Markel Corporation (MKL) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Property & Casualty Insurance company, Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Markel Corporation has 77.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 64.68% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Markel Corporation has 1.9% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 6.91% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Markel Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markel Corporation 0.00% 5.50% 1.50% Industry Average 4.76% 9.45% 2.90%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Markel Corporation and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Markel Corporation N/A 1,047 29.82 Industry Average 588.24M 12.35B 34.83

Markel Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Markel Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Markel Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Markel Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.78 1.83 2.55

The peers have a potential upside of -98.05%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Markel Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Markel Corporation 1.51% 0.86% 4.99% 5.92% -3.22% 7.31% Industry Average 2.91% 4.85% 8.86% 18.32% 16.01% 23.02%

For the past year Markel Corporation was less bullish than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Markel Corporation has a beta of 0.79 and its 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Markel Corporation’s peers’ beta is 0.76 which is 24.34% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Markel Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Markel Corporation’s rivals beat on 6 of the 5 factors Markel Corporation.

Markel Corporation markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment writes general liability, professional liability, property, personal line, program, workers' compensation, and other insurance product lines. The International Insurance segment provides professional liability, marine and energy, general liability, property, and other insurance product lines, such as accident and health coverage insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty treaty reinsurance products; and other treaty reinsurance products comprising aviation, accident and health, onshore and offshore marine and energy risk, agriculture, and public entity, as well as structured and whole turnover credit, political risk, mortgage, and contract and commercial surety. The company also underwrites and sells insurance products to small and medium-sized enterprises and affinity groups in the United Kingdom providing protection against legal expenses and professional fees incurred as a result of legal actions or investigations by tax authorities; and provides a range of complementary legal and professional consulting services. In addition, it operates as an insurance-linked securities investment fund manager and reinsurance manager; a management and IT consulting firm providing services and solutions to various customers; and manufacturer of over-the-road car hauler equipment and related car hauler parts. Markel Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.