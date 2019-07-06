Markel Corporation (MKL) and First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) Contrasting side by side

Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) and First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF), both competing one another are Property & Casualty Insurance companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Markel Corporation 1,032 2.00 N/A 37.36 28.03 First American Financial Corporation 52 1.05 N/A 4.48 12.36

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. First American Financial Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Markel Corporation. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Markel Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than First American Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Markel Corporation and First American Financial Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markel Corporation 0.00% 5.5% 1.5% First American Financial Corporation 0.00% 13.7% 4.7%

Risk and Volatility

Markel Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.88 beta. First American Financial Corporation’s 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.91 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Markel Corporation and First American Financial Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Markel Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 First American Financial Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively First American Financial Corporation has an average price target of $64, with potential upside of 18.02%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 77.6% of Markel Corporation shares and 85.7% of First American Financial Corporation shares. Insiders held 1.5% of Markel Corporation shares. Comparatively, 1.5% are First American Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Markel Corporation 0.31% 4.43% 2.98% -6.67% -7.47% 0.88% First American Financial Corporation 0.73% 1.35% 6.62% 18.99% 2.5% 24.1%

For the past year Markel Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than First American Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Markel Corporation beats First American Financial Corporation.

Markel Corporation markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment writes general liability, professional liability, property, personal line, program, workers' compensation, and other insurance product lines. The International Insurance segment provides professional liability, marine and energy, general liability, property, and other insurance product lines, such as accident and health coverage insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty treaty reinsurance products; and other treaty reinsurance products comprising aviation, accident and health, onshore and offshore marine and energy risk, agriculture, and public entity, as well as structured and whole turnover credit, political risk, mortgage, and contract and commercial surety. The company also underwrites and sells insurance products to small and medium-sized enterprises and affinity groups in the United Kingdom providing protection against legal expenses and professional fees incurred as a result of legal actions or investigations by tax authorities; and provides a range of complementary legal and professional consulting services. In addition, it operates as an insurance-linked securities investment fund manager and reinsurance manager; a management and IT consulting firm providing services and solutions to various customers; and manufacturer of over-the-road car hauler equipment and related car hauler parts. Markel Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.