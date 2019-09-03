Markel Corporation (MKL) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) Contrasting side by side

As Property & Casualty Insurance companies, Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Markel Corporation 1,058 1.91 N/A 37.36 29.82 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 205 1.95 N/A 16328.66 0.01

Demonstrates Markel Corporation and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Markel Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Markel Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markel Corporation 0.00% 5.5% 1.5% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.4% of Markel Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.9% of Markel Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Markel Corporation 1.51% 0.86% 4.99% 5.92% -3.22% 7.31% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. -1.22% -4.28% -5.21% -0.26% 3.18% 0.61%

For the past year Markel Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Markel Corporation beats Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Markel Corporation markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment writes general liability, professional liability, property, personal line, program, workers' compensation, and other insurance product lines. The International Insurance segment provides professional liability, marine and energy, general liability, property, and other insurance product lines, such as accident and health coverage insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty treaty reinsurance products; and other treaty reinsurance products comprising aviation, accident and health, onshore and offshore marine and energy risk, agriculture, and public entity, as well as structured and whole turnover credit, political risk, mortgage, and contract and commercial surety. The company also underwrites and sells insurance products to small and medium-sized enterprises and affinity groups in the United Kingdom providing protection against legal expenses and professional fees incurred as a result of legal actions or investigations by tax authorities; and provides a range of complementary legal and professional consulting services. In addition, it operates as an insurance-linked securities investment fund manager and reinsurance manager; a management and IT consulting firm providing services and solutions to various customers; and manufacturer of over-the-road car hauler equipment and related car hauler parts. Markel Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.