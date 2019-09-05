Markel Com (MKL) Stock Price Rose While Barr E S & Co Increased Holding by $3.22 Million; As Centene (CNC) Share Value Rose, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Lifted Its Stake by $885,100

Barr E S & Co increased its stake in Markel Corp Com (MKL) by 4.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co bought 3,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The hedge fund held 74,685 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.40M, up from 71,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Markel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $1152.48. About 22,969 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 18/04/2018 – Markel Announces Conference Call Date And Time; 10/04/2018 – Markel appoints Brian Kenny to lead strategic customer growth; 24/05/2018 – Markel enhances environmental and energy forms; 12/03/2018 Three with Roberts Markel Weinberg Butler Hailey Make List of Top Young Lawyers in Texas; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25, EST. EPS $8.97; 07/05/2018 – MARKEL, APOLLO, BLACKSTONE MAY HAVE MADE BIDS: REINSURANCE.COM; 27/03/2018 – MARKEL HIRES HEAD OF GLOBAL CYBER LIABILITY; 29/03/2018 – Markel lures new Canada chief from Everest; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 17/05/2018 – MARKEL CORP – NEW PROGRAM HAS NO EXPIRATION DATE BUT MAY BE TERMINATED BY BOARD AT ANY TIME

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 95.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 16,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 34,200 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 17,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $45.61. About 2.82 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE UNIT COORDINATED CARE HAD REACHED 2017 DEAL FOR FIXES; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 23/03/2018 – FTC: 20180865: Centene Corporation; MHM Services, Inc

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Daniel Loeb’s 5 Biggest Stock Buys of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Centene to expand presence in health insurance exchange in 10 states – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

More notable recent Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Markel (NYSE:MKL) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Markel Corporation (MKL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Markel posts book value $751.94 at Q2 end – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Markel Corporation’s (NYSE:MKL) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Markel Corp (MKL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $204,800 activity. 200 Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) shares with value of $193,756 were bought by Connell K Bruce.