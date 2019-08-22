Markel Com (MKL) Position Held by Hutchinson Capital Management; Twin Securities Maintains Position in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI)

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Markel Corp Com (MKL) by 13.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 1,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 15,194 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.14M, up from 13,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Markel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $1137.33. About 21,271 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500.

Twin Securities Inc increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 649.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc bought 162,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 187,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Co The reported 83,701 shares. Northern Trust Corporation has 2.22 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Oakworth Cap has invested 0% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Panagora Asset has 0.01% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Pentwater Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 1.63% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Westpac invested in 55,455 shares. Indexiq Limited Com holds 1.41% or 982,102 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth, a Arizona-based fund reported 74 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 462,890 shares stake. Contravisory Inv Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,454 shares. Kellner Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 7.12% or 213,400 shares. 56 are held by First Hawaiian Comml Bank. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI).

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86 million and $332.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adient Plc Ord Shs by 507,432 shares to 10,801 shares, valued at $140,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa holds 0% or 397 shares. State Street invested in 0.03% or 335,974 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 9,803 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corporation holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 2,790 shares. Korea Investment owns 13 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.08% or 6,496 shares. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0.04% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 32,478 shares. Adirondack Trust Com, a New York-based fund reported 10 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 8,104 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 5 shares. Hightower Advsr Llc owns 567 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rmb Capital Limited owns 5,026 shares. Westwood Holding Inc invested in 0.02% or 2,233 shares. Baillie Gifford has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). 34,360 are held by Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Co.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $398,556 activity. $101,300 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) was bought by Lewis Lemuel E.