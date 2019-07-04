Markel Com (MKL) Market Valuation Rose While Lafayette Investments Has Lowered Its Position; As Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Water Island Capital Has Decreased Stake by $1.85 Million

Lafayette Investments Inc decreased its stake in Markel Corp Com (MKL) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc sold 1,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,982 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.91 million, down from 21,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $1108.18. About 17,169 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 7.47% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.90% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Markel’s Shelf Ratings; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 27/03/2018 – MARKEL HIRES HEAD OF GLOBAL CYBER LIABILITY; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 18/04/2018 – Markel Announces Conference Call Date And Time; 29/03/2018 – Markel lures new Canada chief from Everest; 30/04/2018 – Markel Appoints Senior Yacht Underwriter; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.15B; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25, EST. EPS $8.97; 13/04/2018 – Markel announces new excess casualty leadership team

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 87.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 168,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.55% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 24,448 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $291,000, down from 193,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $384.46 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.46. About 260,802 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 43.95% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.38% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology

Since January 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $225,739 activity. MARKEL STEVEN A sold $101,519 worth of stock or 100 shares. Connell K Bruce bought 200 shares worth $193,756.

Analysts await Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $10.74 earnings per share, down 46.22% or $9.23 from last year’s $19.97 per share. MKL’s profit will be $148.71M for 25.80 P/E if the $10.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.24 actual earnings per share reported by Markel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.23% EPS growth.

