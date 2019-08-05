Markel Boosted Stake in Starbucks (SBUX); Vermilion Energy (VET) Shareholder Sit Investment Associates Has Increased Position by $373,440 as Shares Declined

Markel Corp increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 8.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp bought 36,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 461,618 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.32 million, up from 425,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $95.51. About 6.38 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 04/05/2018 – Behind the Design of the Starbucks Mermaid Logo (Video); 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: NO NEED TO CHANGE STARBUCKS ALLIANCE WITH KEURIG; 07/05/2018 – Nestle To Pay $7.15 Billion To Starbucks In Global Marketing Deal — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Black men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks tell AP they did nothing wrong, feared for lives; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES FY18 TAX RATE 25%; 24/04/2018 – Restaurant Brands plans C$700 mln Tim Hortons makeover; 18/04/2018 – Big League Politics: EXCLUSIVE: All Of Starbucks’ Official Race Experts Worked For George Soros; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES 30 ROASTERY LOCATIONS OVER TIME GLOBALLY; 29/03/2018 – Starbucks must put cancer warning on California coffee -judge; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Drops Outlook on Nestle After Starbucks Deal — Market Talk

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) by 44.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 15,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.81% . The institutional investor held 50,175 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 34,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $16.81. About 854,318 shares traded or 62.81% up from the average. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy: Credit Facility Extended to May 31, 2022; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION SEES DEAL ADDING TO PRODUCTION/FFO, RESERVES; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY CORP – PRO FORMA ARRANGEMENT, VERMILION IS EXPECTED TO HAVE AN ALL-IN PAYOUT RATIO OF <90% AND A DECLINE RATE OF <19% IN 2018; 26/04/2018 - Vermilion Energy 1Q FFO C$1.29/Shr; 16/04/2018 - Vermilion to Buy Spartan Energy for C$1.23 Billion (Correct); 26/04/2018 - VERMILION ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 - SPARTAN IS AUTHORIZED TO HOLD SPECIAL MTG ON VERMILION DEAL; 26/04/2018 - VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO QUARTERLY FFO SHR C$1.29; 24/04/2018 - S&PGR Places Vermilion Cnty CUSD 7, IL A+ GO Rtg On Watch Neg; 16/04/2018 - Moody's: Vermilion Acquisition Of Spartan Is Credit Positive

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 200,213 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Loudon Invest Management Limited Liability Corp reported 2.92% stake. Brookstone Capital Mngmt owns 3,104 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists, a Indiana-based fund reported 58,800 shares. C Group A S holds 0.7% or 746,899 shares. Albion Ut invested in 0.12% or 11,995 shares. Forbes J M & Llp owns 4,030 shares. Kopp Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 3,832 shares. Confluence Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.04% or 823,902 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Co accumulated 10,192 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Northstar Investment Advisors Ltd Liability has 187,940 shares for 2.59% of their portfolio. Evercore Wealth Ltd Llc has 37,454 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui has 5.01M shares. North Carolina-based Boys Arnold & has invested 0.07% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 150,000 are owned by Miura Glob Limited Liability Co.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $20.07 million activity. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $3.46M was sold by Varma Vivek C.

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Deere (NYSE:DE) by 89,500 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $160.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54 billion and $3.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) by 45,075 shares to 181,025 shares, valued at $9.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX) by 20,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,245 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Mi Quality (MIY).