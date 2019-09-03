Markel Boosted Heico Class A (HEI.A) Position; Athersys (ATHX) Shorts Raised By 4.78%

Athersys Inc (NASDAQ:ATHX) had an increase of 4.78% in short interest. ATHX’s SI was 11.29M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4.78% from 10.78 million shares previously. With 750,100 avg volume, 15 days are for Athersys Inc (NASDAQ:ATHX)’s short sellers to cover ATHX’s short positions. It closed at $1.33 lastly. It is down 26.06% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHX News: 13/03/2018 – Athersys Would Receive Committed Payments of $35M, Additional Milestone and Royalty Payments; 23/03/2018 – HEALIOS K.K. REPORTS 8.7 PCT STAKE IN ATHERSYS INC AS OF MARCH 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – ATHERSYS INC – CO WOULD RECEIVE COMMITTED PAYMENTS OF $35 MLN, AS WELL AS ADDITIONAL PAYMENTS, INCLUDING MILESTONES AND ROYALTIES; 13/03/2018 – ATHERSYS INC ATHX.O – WILL PAY AN ADDITIONAL $25 MLN IN LICENSE/OPTION FEES, IN INSTALLMENTS; 13/03/2018 – Athersys and Healios Announce Binding Letter of Intent to Expand MultiStem® Collaboration; 13/03/2018 – ATHERSYS INC ATHX.O – WOULD RECEIVE COMMITTED PAYMENTS OF $35 MLN, AS WELL AS ADDITIONAL PAYMENTS, INCLUDING MILESTONES AND ROYALTIES; 13/03/2018 – ATHERSYS WOULD GET COMMITTED PAYMENTS OF $35M; 13/03/2018 – Athersys: Healios Will Pay Additional $25M in License/Option Fees in Installments; 23/03/2018 – HEALIOS K.K. Reports 8.7% Stake In Athersys; 01/05/2018 – Athersys and Healios Extend by One Month the Period to Complete Collaboration Expansion Agreements

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. The company has market cap of $201.54 million. The Company’s clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold Athersys, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 28.76 million shares or 0.27% more from 28.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0% or 32,000 shares. Raymond James And invested 0% of its portfolio in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) for 2,500 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc reported 5,500 shares. Alps Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX). Prudential Public Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% stake. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 12,668 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr reported 10,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Umb Retail Bank N A Mo holds 0% of its portfolio in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) for 10,000 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 77,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 33,973 are owned by Barclays Public Ltd Com. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 178,483 shares. 82,374 are owned by Manufacturers Life The. Two Sigma Securities Lc invested in 0% or 25,804 shares. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0% or 6.12 million shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Athersys has $1100 highest and $6 lowest target. $8.33’s average target is 526.32% above currents $1.33 stock price. Athersys had 5 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Needham. Maxim Group maintained Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating.