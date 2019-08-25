Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Upped Nextera Energy (NEE) Position; Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Shareholder Abrams Capital Management LP Cut Its Position by $4.63 Million as Valuation Rose

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 9.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc bought 4,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 49,158 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50 million, up from 44,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $221.9. About 2.62M shares traded or 51.03% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUT POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR FOR PLANNED TESTING: OPERATOR; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 09/03/2018 – NextEra’s Florida Utility Adds Battery Storage to Solar Farm; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN

Abrams Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp sold 231,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 8.53M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.68M, down from 8.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $19.57. About 16.65 million shares traded or 20.85% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS WILL DO EVERYTHING NECESSARY TO ENSURE KINDER MORGAN CANADA PIPELINE CONSTRUCTION STARTS ON SCHEDULE LATER THIS YEAR; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS IT IS TIME FOR THE GOV OF CANADA TO ENSURE THAT KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION GOES AHEAD – CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS BRITISH COLUMBIA HAS UNDERTAKEN STRATEGY OF “INJECTING UNCERTAINTY” INTO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 16/05/2018 – David P Ball: Breaking: B.C. threatens to sue Alberta if `unconstitutional’ bill to block oil becomes law…; 10/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE ISSUE SHOULD BE SETTLED IN COURTS:HORGAN; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN-STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO ASSESSMENT OF LONG-TERM IMPACTS OF SCENARIOS CONSISTENT WITH CLIMATE CHANGE POLICIES; 16/05/2018 – Canada: Ready to Compensate Kinder Morgan for Trans Mountain Losses Tied to ‘Politically-Motivated’ Delays; 08/05/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND SAYS RESOLUTION WILL BE VOTED AT AGM ON MAY 9; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q EPS 22c; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS OFFERING FEDERAL LOAN GUARANTEES TO ENSURE CONSTRUCTION CONTINUES THROUGH 2018 SEASON

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Oklahoma accumulated 1,200 shares. Atlantic Union State Bank has 0.22% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 4,154 shares. Edmp has 0.7% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 3,735 shares. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 15,948 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Guyasuta Invest has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Sit Inv Assocs holds 0.59% or 95,835 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.21% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 137,773 shares. Moreover, Nuwave Investment Management Ltd Company has 0.06% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 255 shares. Intact Mngmt Incorporated owns 19,400 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Aspen Inv Mngmt Inc holds 0.51% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 3,785 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Lc holds 3,523 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. At Financial Bank has 2,879 shares. Indiana Trust & Invest Management, a Indiana-based fund reported 5,893 shares. Cohen Capital Mngmt has invested 1.46% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Axel Cap Mngmt Limited has 2.47% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

