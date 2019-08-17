Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Trimmed Bank Amer (BAC) Holding by $313,551; Alpine Woods Capital Investors Has Increased Kla (KLAC) Holding by $773,500

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 24.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc sold 11,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 36,168 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $998,000, down from 47,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 68.48M shares traded or 34.10% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO PICK BAML, MS, CREDIT SUISSE, JPMORGAN; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Dallas/Fort Worth-Area Small Business Optimism Holds Steady in 2018 – Tuesday, May 1, 2018 9:00 am EDT; 27/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Bank of America Unveils AIDriven Virtual Financial Assistant; 10/05/2018 – WildHorse Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Surgery Partners at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – Cryptocurrencies as a payment system are ‘troubling,” Bank of America tech officer says; 21/03/2018 – Bank of America Impacted by the Steinhoff Handoff (Video); 15/04/2018 – Bank of America Should See Earnings, Revenue Rise — Earnings Preview; 10/05/2018 – Momenta Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 36.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 24,500 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, up from 18,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $136.12. About 1.27M shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 26/04/2018 – KLA-TENCOR 3Q ADJ EPS $2.02, EST. $1.99; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Kla-Tencor’s Baa2 Rating Following Credit Positive Acquisition Of Orbotech Ltd; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buys Israel’s Orbotech at $3.4 Billion Valuation; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR TO BUY ORBOTECH FOR ABOUT $69.02/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Lam and KLA Will Keep Enjoying Memory-Chip Craze, Says Cowen — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q EPS $1.95; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITIONALITY; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 bln

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc, which manages about $218.89 million and $138.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,470 shares to 123,488 shares, valued at $3.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 5,607 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 9.79 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holt Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc Dba Holt Capital Prns Limited Partnership accumulated 404,705 shares. Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.12% stake. Macroview Inv Management Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 600 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt Incorporated reported 94,239 shares stake. Mackenzie has invested 0.59% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Frontier Mgmt invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Skytop Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4.17% or 161,663 shares in its portfolio. First Bancorp And Of Newtown has 0.34% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 44,881 shares. Park Circle Company invested 0.22% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). National Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Smith Asset Mgmt Group Inc LP accumulated 883,954 shares. Ssi Inv Incorporated holds 25,025 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Meridian Management Co has invested 1.26% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Alpha Cubed Invests Lc has invested 1.13% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has invested 0.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50B and $459.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 8,000 shares to 12,000 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 4,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,500 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).