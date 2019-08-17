Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Stake in Bank Amer (BAC) Lowered as Market Value Rose; Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Shareholder Towle & Co Has Decreased Its Position by $10.36 Million as Valuation Declined

Towle & Co decreased its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co sold 493,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.07% . The institutional investor held 555,219 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Renewable Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $405.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.77. About 794,186 shares traded or 10.61% up from the average. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has declined 19.35% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group: Michael Jackson Retires From Board; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 1Q REV. $689.3M, EST. $444.0M (2 EST.); 12/03/2018 – Regi U.S., Inc. Files Patent for Increased Refrigeration Cycle Efficiency by Using RadMax Two-Phase Expander and Compressor; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 08/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 4Q Rev $577.3M; 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Todd Samuels as Accounting Chief; 17/05/2018 – RANDY HOWARD, RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP CEO, SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 4Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5.0C; 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 24.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc sold 11,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 36,168 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $998,000, down from 47,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 68.48 million shares traded or 34.10% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/05/2018 – BofA faces class-action lawsuit over appraisals; 16/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Bank of America, Nift, Flooding; 17/05/2018 – Bank of America Favored by 23 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SPOKESMAN: 94.7% OF SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO APPROVE EXEC PAY; 23/03/2018 – Markets not panicking yet over trade war threat – BAML; 02/05/2018 – Alnylam Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 10/05/2018 – Evolus Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 10/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S TOP EUROPEAN JUNK-BOND TRADER IS SAID TO EXIT; 18/05/2018 – U.S. gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 30/05/2018 – Avnet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7

Towle & Co, which manages about $544.94 million and $879.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 28,743 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $26.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Propetro Hldg Corp by 36,996 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.53M shares, and has risen its stake in Adient Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold REGI shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 41.15 million shares or 5.87% less from 43.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 86,836 were reported by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 0.07% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Hennessy Advisors has 0.11% invested in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Moreover, Merian (Uk) has 0.06% invested in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) for 278,183 shares. Affinity Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company has 18,921 shares. Systematic Mgmt LP reported 45,365 shares stake. Arcadia Investment Mgmt Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 142,260 shares. Menta Cap owns 13,600 shares. Argi Investment Svcs Ltd stated it has 14,786 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. North Carolina-based Sterling Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Hbk Lp stated it has 28,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Fincl Bank owns 1,648 shares.

More notable recent Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “These 3 Value Stocks Are Absurdly Cheap Right Now – Motley Fool” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Renewable Energy Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Energy Sector Update for 07/17/2019: PSX,WLL,CPE,REGI,CRZO – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Renewable Energy Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:REGI) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc, which manages about $218.89 million and $138.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 5,700 shares to 6,700 shares, valued at $557,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 5,607 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 9.79 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.