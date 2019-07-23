Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Stake in Abbvie (ABBV) Decreased by $1.48 Million; As Marriott Intl New (MAR) Share Price Rose, Holder Lincoln Capital Has Boosted Holding

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 42.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc sold 18,452 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,198 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, down from 43,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $67.73. About 7.30M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheumatoid Arthritis; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.66 TO $7.76; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WOMEN IN STUDY WILL CONTINUE IN EITHER POST-TREATMENT FOLLOW-UP OR A BLINDED SIX-MONTH EXTENSION STUDY; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: Results of AbbVie’s TRINITY Trial in Lung Cancer Are Credit Negative

Lincoln Capital Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 101.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln Capital Llc bought 3,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,467 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $809,000, up from 3,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.85B market cap company. The stock increased 3.40% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $140.69. About 2.00 million shares traded or 26.66% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 5.40% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 29/05/2018 – Marriott International Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees 2Q Rev $935M-$945M; 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT COULD CUT COMMISSIONS IT PAYS TO THE OTAS, INCLUDING EXPEDIA AND BOOKINGS HOLDINGS, STARTING LATER THIS YEAR – CEO; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms the CTL Rating of Times Square Hotel Trust; 16/04/2018 – Marriott Unveils Long-Awaited Loyalty Program to Anxious Members; 02/04/2018 – Commonwealth Hotels Acquire Two Additional Marriott Brand Hotels; 12/04/2018 – Continental Acquires Metro Vending Service, Inc; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO SAYS SEEING REALLY TIGHT CONSTRUCTION MARKETS; 16/03/2018 – Marriott International CEO Arne Sorenson 2017 Total Pay $13.3M Vs. $12.3M Prior Year; 28/03/2018 – Marriott Irvine Spectrum Grand Opening Signals Growth And New Energy In So-Cal

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc, which manages about $218.89 million and $138.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,815 shares to 37,320 shares, valued at $4.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,641 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.27B for 7.66 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow Financial Corp invested in 9,496 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Cannell Peter B And Commerce Inc has 1.26% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma invested in 0.12% or 94,484 shares. Rhenman And Prtnrs Asset Mgmt Ab accumulated 0.57% or 60,000 shares. Hallmark Mngmt owns 0.3% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 34,037 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 0.07% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Field Main National Bank & Trust invested in 0.86% or 11,285 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd accumulated 238,656 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Scotia Cap holds 109,490 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has 322,058 shares. Canandaigua Savings Bank And Tru Com invested in 30,939 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Moreover, Willingdon Wealth Management has 0.99% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 3,851 were accumulated by Bsw Wealth Partners. Btc Mgmt Inc invested in 0.69% or 53,621 shares. Lifeplan Fin reported 0.01% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. $2.05M worth of stock was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26.